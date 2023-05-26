This Sinclair Broadcast Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 53% Last Year \

Looking at Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SBGI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sinclair Broadcast Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Mario Gabelli bought US$757k worth of shares at a price of US$20.22 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.17. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Mario Gabelli was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Mario Gabelli was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Mario Gabelli bought 52.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$14.60. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Sinclair Broadcast Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Sinclair Broadcast Group, over the last three months. In total, insider Mario Gabelli bought US$757k worth of shares in that time. But insiders only sold shares worth US$139k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sinclair Broadcast Group insiders own about US$411m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sinclair Broadcast Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Sinclair Broadcast Group. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sinclair Broadcast Group (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

