Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 25th of March. The dividend yield will be 6.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Sinclair's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though Sinclair isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Sinclair Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Sinclair has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

Our Thoughts On Sinclair's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Sinclair is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

