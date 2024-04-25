Sing Investments & Finance's (SGX:S35) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Sing Investments & Finance Limited's (SGX:S35) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to SGD0.06 on the 10th of May. The yield is still above the industry average at 5.8%.

Sing Investments & Finance's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Sing Investments & Finance's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 6.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0333 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.1% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Sing Investments & Finance Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Sing Investments & Finance has been growing its earnings per share at 6.7% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Sing Investments & Finance's Dividend

Overall, we think that Sing Investments & Finance could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sing Investments & Finance that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

