Singapore Advances Plans to Become a Leading Innovation Digital Sustainability Hub in Southeast Asia

·3 min read

First-in-region, private-public partnership between IMDA and Microsoft to power green software solutions development across industries for a globally sustainable digital future

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is collaborating with Microsoft to accelerate the development of innovative sustainable software solutions across industries in Singapore and beyond. This first-in-the region private-public partnership will look to ensure that underlying software and applications are also sustainable in nature.

IMDA and Microsoft will share learnings, certification pathways, best practices, and standards for effective measurement and reporting of carbon emissions arising from software applications. This partnership will look to advance the implementation of principles and tools for the development of green technologies.

IMDA and Microsoft will be developing a joint framework that outlines guidance for the development of sustainable software. The framework will be applied through the Singapore GreenTech Challenge, where local developers will be invited to build sustainable and carbon-aware applications that will contribute to the energy reset pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030. The framework will also be shared globally when ready.

In addition, this partnership will curate and encourage the adoption of sustainable technology solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These solutions will empower businesses to measure, track and report their carbon emissions as they manage and optimize their resources more easily.  This will include the curation of sustainable solutions such as the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, together with advice on governance frameworks such as sustainable operating models or compliance structures that can help SMEs kickstart their sustainability journey by measuring, tracking and reporting their carbon emissions.

Creating a sustainable future for all

"Singapore is well-placed to lead in the digital sustainability space in Southeast Asia. This partnership will result in innovative digital sustainability solutions that can be applied to global businesses which will provide positive change to our global environment and create a sustainable future for all," said Mr Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore's IMDA.

"Investing in the creation of sustainable, meaningful innovation today will be critical to creating broad economic growth for our future, and it's a journey that we as Microsoft cannot embark on alone," said Ms Lee Hui Li, Singapore Managing Director, Microsoft. "By igniting deep ecosystem partnerships across the public and private sector, I'm confident that our focus on sustainability will contribute to widespread human progress and improve the lives of all those around us, as we build a resilient, digitally inclusive Singapore."

Jeth Lee, Legal and Government Affairs, Microsoft Singapore, Lee Hui Li, Managing Director, Microsoft Singapore alongside Ong Chen Hui, Assistant Chief Executive of Business and Technology Group, IMDA and Charlene Wong, Assistant Director, IMDA
Jeth Lee, Legal and Government Affairs, Microsoft Singapore, Lee Hui Li, Managing Director, Microsoft Singapore alongside Ong Chen Hui, Assistant Chief Executive of Business and Technology Group, IMDA and Charlene Wong, Assistant Director, IMDA

Creating innovation from Singapore that is sustainable by design

Being in the heart of Asia, Singapore offers one of the strongest innovation ecosystems in the region. In recent years, innovation in cloud, data, security and AI has also supported broad economic growth, as Singapore develops new technology innovation and charts a path forward toward a sustainable digital future.

About Infocomm Media Development Authority

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.

For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on Facebook (IMDAsg) and Twitter (@IMDAsg).

For media clarifications, please contact:

Aung Thi Ha (Mr)
Manager, Communications and Marketing, IMDA
DID: (65) 9338 2594
Email: aung_thi_ha@imda.gov.sg

 

SOURCE Microsoft Singapore

