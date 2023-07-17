Singapore Airlines Limited (SGX:C6L) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Singapore Airlines' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Singapore Airlines is:

11% = S$2.2b ÷ S$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Singapore Airlines' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Singapore Airlines' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. As you might expect, the 15% net income decline reported by Singapore Airlines is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Singapore Airlines' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 12% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Singapore Airlines''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Singapore Airlines Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Singapore Airlines' high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 107% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Singapore Airlines.

Moreover, Singapore Airlines has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years. However, Singapore Airlines' future ROE is expected to decline to 7.1% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Singapore Airlines' performance. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

