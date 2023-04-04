Singapore’s Alchemy Pay eyes South Korea expansion with US$10 mln funding

Alchemy Pay, a payment platform that links businesses to cryptocurrency payments, is eyeing expansion in South Korea following its US$10 million funding from a new partnership with blockchain investment firm DWF Labs.

South Korea’s high level of cryptocurrency acceptance provided a “robust market base” that prompted Alchemy to expand to the region, the company said in the press release.

The Singapore-based payment firm has worked with various international and local service providers such as Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay and Apple Pay. Its valuation was estimated at US$400 million during the funding phase, according to the release.

South Korea has over 6.2 million crypto users as of 2022, in a population of 51 million, according to the Financial Services Commission.

Last year, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said that his administration will support a safer and more stable trading environment for crypto and other digital assets, including securities tokens and non-fungible tokens.

The country is working to develop an all-encompassing regulatory framework for digital assets, aiming to announce some progress in legislation by the first half of this year and to enact the regulations in 2024.

In February, South Korea published a guideline for crypto service providers in determining a digital asset as financial securities, in a move to bring more clarity to the existing regulations on cryptocurrencies.

