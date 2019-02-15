Singapore's Economy Expands at Weaker Pace Than Estimated

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated, a sign that U.S.-China trade tensions and weaker global demand are starting to bite.

Gross domestic product increased an annualized 1.4 percent from the prior quarter, lower than the government’s earlier projection of 1.6 percent and the median forecast of 1.5 percent in a Bloomberg survey. The economy grew 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Growth in both total merchandise trade and non-oil domestic exports is expected to be between zero and 2 percent this year, the report said, citing a slowing global economy, U.S.-China tensions and tighter financial conditions Trade, which makes up an outsized share of the city state’s growth, has also been hit by a fading of the electronics production boom. Exports fell in December at the fastest rate in more than two yearsWhile economic growth held above 3 percent for a second year in 2018, this year’s expansion should be slightly below the midpoint of a 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent range, Loh Khum Yean, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Trade & Industry, said in a media briefing after the report’s releaseSectors likely to support growth this year include information and communications, education, health and social services, along with a rebound in construction; expect a moderation in financial services, wholesale trade and transportLoh said the external outlook for Singapore had “weakened slightly” since November. That complicates things for the central bank, which tightened policy twice in 2018, ahead of its next decision in April

In a separate report, Enterprise Singapore estimated non-oil domestic export growth of 4.2 percent in 2018, versus a previous projection of 5.5 percent to 6 percent

