Singapore August core inflation rises 5.1% vs forecast 5.0%

Shoppers wearing protective face masks cross a street in Singapore's Orchard Road shopping district during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in August, slightly more than forecast, driven by larger increases in the prices of services and food, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 5.1% in August on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5.0% increase in August. Headline inflation rose to 7.5%, compared with economists' forecast of 7.2%.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • UK Consumers Fear for Their Future as Living Standards Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- UK consumer confidence slumped to a new low in September as a tightening squeeze on living costs made people much more pessimistic about their own finances.Market research firm GfK Ltd. said its measure of sentiment fell five points to minus 49, the lowest since it started the survey in 1974. Economists forecast a reading of minus 42. With inflation close to 10% and energy bills set to rise again in October, household spending power is falling at its quickest pace in decades. Prim

  • Private Investment Firm Neuberger Berman Eyes Continuation Funds With $4.9 Billion Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Neuberger Berman is planning to deploy a chunk of the $4.9 billion it has raised for second-hand private equity deals on so-called continuation funds, even as concerns over valuations cause other investors to cool on the sector.The firm will invest in the private equity vehicles, which seek to raise additional cash to extend ownership of companies, according to Benjamin Perl, a managing director at the investment manager. In deals where the amount being sought is less than $1 bill

  • Asia Gas Buyers Wary of Paying High Prices to Restock for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Asian liquefied natural gas importers are reluctant to procure more fuel for winter due to sky-high prices, risking shortages if the weather suddenly shifts much colder.While Chinese and Japanese buyers are locked in discussions with suppliers about purchasing LNG shipments for the fourth quarter, negotiations are falling flat, traders said. Spot prices are too high, and the rapidly strengthening dollar is exacerbating the surge in fuel costs, they added. Without adequate sup

  • China’s 2023 Growth Outlook at Risk Under Uncertain Covid Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are becoming increasingly pessimistic about China’s economic outlook for next year, expecting any rebound to be bumpy under Beijing’s Covid Zero strategy and disruptions likely when the country eventually reopens. Nomura Holdings Inc. on Friday slashed its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 4.3% from 5.1%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its outlook earlier this week to 4.5% from 5.3%, while Societe Generale SA on Friday estimated growth would

  • Analysis-Japan is chasing its tail on yen intervention

    As the Bank of Japan steps into currency markets for the first time in decades to defend a battered yen, it is running into numerous obstacles, chiefly its own stubborn commitment to ultra-easy monetary settings. Thursday's sudden burst of yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities -- the first instance since 1998 - caused a large 6 yen move between 140 and 146 in the dollar-yen exchange rate. At the end of the busy day, which also saw markets digest a hawkish Federal Reserve rate rise and a BOJ pledge to keep rates negative, investors were no less bearish on the yen, which has depreciated nearly 20% so far this year.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Modern Fed is 'a fairly dovish bunch' now: Economics professor

    Alan Blinder, former Federal Reserve Vice Chair and Princeton University professor of economics and public affairs, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss current Fed policy and how it compares on a historical level.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) tumbled this morning just one day after the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points. Carvana investors are likely worried that the Fed is pushing the economy closer to a recession and worry that an economic slowdown will hurt the company's business. As a result, Carvana's share price plunged 10.1% as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

  • Turkey Shocks With Another Rate Cut Despite Raging Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank delivered another shock cut to interest rates, despite inflation running at a 24-year high and with the lira trading at a record low. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks L

  • The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation. Regular Americans have felt the sting of inflation for months, and the Fed's effort to lower it so far have already made it harder for many consumers to buy things like a house or a car. Other shoes have yet to drop, though, such as a jump in unemployment or even a recession.

  • Investors fear ‘ship has sailed’ on soft landing with risk of fed funds headed for 5% in 2023

    “Our view is that a fed-funds rate of 4% is about the highest that the economy would be able to withstand,” said Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management.

  • It’s Every Nation for Itself as Dollar Batters Global Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Nations are being forced to go it alone in erecting defenses against the relentless strength of the almighty greenback, with no sign that governments are willing to act in concert.Fueled by hawkish Federal Reserve policy, US economic strength and investors in search of a haven from market swoons, the greenback is surging relentlessly against counterparts big and small by the most in decades. Japan has become the latest major country to step directly into the foreign-exchange fray,

  • We Are in the Jaws of a Bear Market

    On Wednesday, the Fed delivered the expected rate hike of 0.75%, but was more hawkish than the market had expected. The Fed's growth and interest rates projections moved in the wrong direction, and there is now the likelihood that there will be an additional hike of 0.75% in November, followed by a 0.5% increase in December and two 0.25% hikes in early 2023. Powell used the word "pain" quite often in his remarks and forced the market to accept that the Fed will not be market friendly as it battles to take control of the inflation issue.

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Shocked by the Amount the U.S. Will Pay for Not Passing the American Families Plan

    The average cost of full-time childcare in the U.S. is over $11,000 a year. In Washington D.C., the price of full-time infant care averages more than $24,000. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median income for a woman in the U.S. is $916 per week, or just shy of $48,000 per year.

  • Fed hikes interest rate 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation, and sees aggressive increases ahead. What's it mean for you?

    The Fed lifted its key interest rate 0.75 percentage point for a third straight meeting to curb inflation. But the move raises the risk of recession.

  • Dr. Doom predicted the 2008 recession, and says a 'long and ugly recession' is coming this year

    Dr. Doom is betting on a severe recession before the year is out.

  • Here’s what Italy’s elections will mean for bonds, the euro and banks

    As if Europe hasn’t got enough on its plate — war in the East, rampant inflation and an energy crisis — now the Sept. 25 general elections in Italy may deliver a far-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has fascist roots, a populist fiscal policy and deep Euro-skepticism. The yield spread between the benchmark Italian 10-year government bond (BTP Italia) (BX:TMBMKIT-10Y) and the German equivalent (Bund) (BX:TMBMKDE-10Y) is the most closely followed gauge of how investors view Italy’s prospects. The good news is that the spread, currently around 230 basis points, suggests that for now, the market is relatively sanguine about a Meloni-led administration, betting that its desire to provide inflation-busting subsidies to households and businesses will be constrained by its need to tap assistance from the European Union and the bloc’s central bank.

  • 10- and 30-year Treasury yields reach highest levels in more than 8 years after Fed talks tough

    The 2-year U.S. bond yield remains at the highest level in almost 15 years, as traders priced in a resolutely hawkish Federal Reserve.

  • PNC chief economist expects rising interest rates into 2023

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday approved a third straight 75 basis points hike, or 0.75%, meaning consumers will be paying more for goods and services. The aim is to slow the economy to tame raging inflation. Noting modest growth in spending and production and robust job gains, FOMC said inflation remains “elevated.”