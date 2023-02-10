U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Singapore Backtracks on Grab’s Lawmaker Hire After Outcry

Olivia Poh and Philip J. Heijmans
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore lawmaker appointed to run Grab Holdings Ltd.’s government relations department last week was abruptly moved to a different role within the tech company after a public backlash over potential conflicts of interest.

Tin Pei Ling from the ruling People’s Action party had previously said that she can keep her two roles separate. While members of parliament are allowed to hold private sector jobs in the city-state, the practice has drawn much debate online this time around.

The change-up marks an unusual about-face for the ruling party, which had publicly endorsed Tin’s appointment and whose word is typically final. The government of the small city-state has been sensitive to public debate on issues that could challenge its integrity and status as a financial hub.

The PAP said in a Facebook post that it didn’t initially object when Tin informed the party that she would take up the role at the local ride-hailing and food delivery giant. However, earlier this month — following the extensive public comments — the party had discussed the matter with the lawmaker again to “understand better the scope of her duties.”

“It then became clear to the party that she would be expected to engage regularly with government ministries and agencies on public policy issues on behalf of Grab,” the PAP said. “While she would make it clear that she was engaging in her private capacity and not as a PAP MP, there could still be challenges in carrying out these responsibilities, especially under the current circumstances.”

Tin has since discussed the matter with Grab and informed the PAP that her role at the company has been changed to a director of corporate development, a position in which her primary duties won’t involve government relations in Singapore.

Singapore Lawmaker Defends Grab Job After Questions of Conflict

The change in her job scope however may not be enough to appease critics, who’ve argued that she enjoys access to privileged information that may give Grab an edge. She remains chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for Communications and Information, according to the PAP website. One hot-button issue is whether gig-economy giants like Grab should better compensate their part-time or contract staff such as drivers who often don’t enjoy full medical or insurance coverage.

“Much thought and care was given to address any potential conflict of interest that may arise when Pei Ling was hired,” Grab said in a statement on Friday. “However, the discourse has led us to pause and reflect on how we can create an environment where Pei Ling can serve effectively in both her roles as an MP as well as representing Grab. We acknowledge that this is difficult if the intent behind every action or position she takes in the future is doubted or called into question.”

While some have raised issue with Tin’s appointment, many others have gone on social media to support a popular local politician. On Friday, she took to Facebook to emphasize that serving her country remained her top priority. “I look forward to playing my part.”

Tin entered politics more than a decade ago and was elected to parliament under a team led by former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. As one of the youngest candidates to be slated at that time, Tin initially came under scrutiny and criticism for her age and political inexperience. During the latest election, she triumphed at the polls, winning 71.7% of the votes in her district, among the highest candidate reelection margins.

The PAP said in its post that most party backbench MPs have private careers. “This keeps them in touch with our economy and society and enables able and committed people from many professions and walks of life to serve as MPs, raising the quality of MPs in parliament.”

(Updates with comment from Tin in ninth paragraph)

