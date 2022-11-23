U.S. markets closed

Singapore-based Alora is the Country's First Carbon Neutral Certified Paint Company

·3 min read

  • Alora Paints is Singapore's first and only paint company to be Carbon Neutral Certified through SCS Global, a leader in sustainability standards and third-party certification.

  • The award recognizes Alora's environmental and carbon offsetting commitments.

  • Alora purchases United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change offsets and is set to be a gold-level participant in the entity's Climate Neutral Now initiative.

  • The company has also earned the U.S. Green Seal and Singapore Green Label status.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alora Paints is the first and only paint company in Singapore to be Carbon Neutral Certified by SCS Global, a leading third-party certification party with rigorous sustainability standards. To earn certification, Alora completed a carbon footprint inventory covering Scopes 1, 2 and 3 of the international Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Alora Paints, the first Certified Carbon Neutral Paint Company in Singapore
Alora Paints, the first Certified Carbon Neutral Paint Company in Singapore

Alora manufactures its paints in a carbon-neutral factory and invests in carbon offset projects through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The company will soon recognize as a gold-level participant in UNFCCC's Climate Neutral Now campaign. Launched in 2015 by the UNFCCC secretariat, Climate Neutral Now encourages voluntary climate action by governments, companies, organizations and individuals.

"To be named Carbon Neutral Certified and soon to be recognized Climate Neutral Now gold status, Alora voluntarily evaluated and offset its emissions across several categories, including electricity generation, industrial processing, wastewater and business travel. We're proud to proactively support a more sustainable world," says Alora Paints Chief Executive Officer Adrian Kok.

Earlier this year, Alora earned U.S. Green Seal certification by meeting strict performance standards and creating products that prioritize human health and the environment. The certification means that projects using Alora paints now qualify for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) points. Alora also received Singapore Green Label (SGL) status from the Singapore Environment Council. The label is widely recognised by regional ministries, governmental agencies, procurement professionals and industry members.

"Though Alora is a start-up paint company, we are fully committed to being environmentally responsible with our products and our carbon footprint. We know that sustainability matters to the homeowners, architects and applicators who purchase our paint. Alora's environmental foundations demonstrate that we are here for the long term," says Kok.

To learn more about Alora Paints, visit www.alorapaints.com.

About Alora Paints

As the first carbon-neutral paint company based in Singapore, Alora Paints is committed to improving the world by enhancing the spaces where people live, work and play. The company makes selecting paints and supplies incredibly simple, with an online catalogue that empowers digital natives to shop directly from their mobile devices — anytime, anywhere. With premium, eco-friendly paints, reusable Swatch stickers and DIY painting kits, Alora is disrupting the traditional decorating process to make painting more affordable, environmentally responsible and beautifully successful.

Alora weaves environmentally sustainability into all its business practices, from paint manufacturing to packaging and distribution. Carefully formulated with the health of the planet in mind, Alora paints are eco-friendly, odourless and near zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The company's paints are kinder to the environment than traditional formulas, and they're also safer for everyone. For more information, please www.alorapaints.com and follow Alora on Instagram (@alorapaints) and Facebook (@Alora Paints SG).

 

SOURCE Alora Paints

