U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    +66.00 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,879.00
    +408.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,544.75
    +291.75 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    +35.60 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.46
    -3.00 (-3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.53 (-2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.00
    -1.36 (-4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6120
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,212.73
    +1,658.56 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.17
    +58.96 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.86
    +53.27 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Singapore-based alternative protein startup Next Gen Foods gets $100M Series A for U.S. growth

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Alternative protein startups have attracted a lot of investor attention over the past couple of years and the trend looks set to continue. The latest startup with funding news is Next Gen Foods, the creator of plant-based chicken alternative TiNDLE. The company announced today it has raised a $100 million Series A that will be used to expand quickly in the United States and on its Singapore research and development center, which is currently under construction.

Next Gen Foods says this is the largest Series A ever raised by a plant-based meat company, based on data from Pitchbook. TechCrunch first covered Next Gen Foods when it raised a $10 million seed round in February 2021, and then a $20 million extension just five months later.

Next Gen Foods to launch its plant-based chicken in the US after raising a $20M seed extension from investors like GGV

The company’s Series A, which brings its total funding so far to $130 million, includes new investors Alpha JWC, EDBI and MPL Ventures, as well as returning investors like Temasek (through its wholly-owned Asia Sustainable Food Platform), GGV Capital, K3 Ventures and Bits X Bites. The new capital will be used to fuel TiNDLE’s distribution in all 50 states.

Like other alternative protein brands, including Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Next Gen Foods is building brand recognition through partnerships with chefs who create and serve dishes in their restaurants, before moving to other distribution channels like grocery stores. It is currently available at restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Napa, New York and Philadelphia, with more planned, including Miami and Austin.

Beyond Meat launches plant-based chicken tenders at US restaurants

Starting today, U.S. distributors can also order TiNDLE through DOT Foods, one of the U.S.’s largest food re-distributors. It is also available through FoodServiceDirect.com and Cheetah for restaurants located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Co-founder and CEO Andre Menezes says TiNDLE, made with a proprietary blend of plant-based ingredients, like sunflower oil, has already proven its ability to work in diverse cuisines through launches in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Amsterdam.

Next Gen Foods' rapid international expansion was enabled by its asset-light model, Menezes said. Instead of building its own production facilities, Next Gen Foods will work with production partners in each of its markets, including the U.S., in a relationship Menezes compares to Apple and Foxconn.

“If we were building our own factory and doing everything ourselves, we would probably still be building it right now and hiring the talent to start our first expansion, and we would have probably invested all the capital that shareholders invested in us into building that facility,” he said. “For us, that’s not quick or scalable enough for our business model and we believe there are people around the world who can do that extremely well.”

Next Gen Foods develops components, ingredients and recipes and then enters into manufacturing contracts with partners, sharing quality assurance procedures to ensure that each one uses the same processes to maintain consistency.

TiNDLE is Next Gen Foods’ first brand and it plans to increase product roster, including different categories of TiNDLE (like pre-prepared nuggets or tenders). Menezes said it eventually plans to introduce alternatives to other animal proteins besides chicken, but that probably won’t happen within the next two years because its priority is to expand TiNDLE’s presence in the U.S. and other big markets, like Brazil or China, first.

Next Gen Foods’ R&D center is being developed in partnership with the Food Tech Innovation Center, which was established by Temasek’s Asia Sustainable Foods Platform. The company plans to hire protein scientists and food technologists in Singapore (which has become a major hub for alternative meat development and production), Europe and the United States.

In a prepared statement, GGV Capital managing partner Jenny Lee said, “Next Gen Foods’ growth in less than a year has been remarkable, as is their ongoing commitment to being part of the solution for how global food production will play a significant role in addressing the impact of climate change. We look forward to their next phase of expansion into the U.S. and beyond.”

Is cell-cultured meat ready for prime time?

Recommended Stories

  • Public sector bodies' use of cloud services probed in joint EU data protection enforcement

    A coordinated enforcement action focused on public sector bodies' use of cloud services is kicking off across the European Union. More than 80 public bodies in a wide range of sectors, including health, finance, tax, education and IT service supply and procurement, will face contact from local data protection authorities -- ranging from fact-finding exercises and questionnaires to -- potentially -- formal investigations if privacy concerns are identified. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) announced the plan to target public sector cloud services use last October but today marks the start of action at a national level which it expects to take the best part of this year -- with a "state of play" report slated to be published by the Board before the end of 2022, per a spokeswoman.

  • Solved: Readers identify mysterious objects dug up in Akron

    Construction worker unearthed ceramic cylinders a decade ago at Main and Thornton streets in Akron. We now know what they are.

  • Pentagon seeks to boost competition in shrinking defense contractor base

    The Biden administration released a report on Tuesday detailing recommendations to boost competition in its defense industrial base because rapid consolidation has created a national security risk. The number of aerospace and defense prime contractors to the Defense Department - a group known as the defense industrial base - has shrunk from 51 to just 5 since the 1990s, the report said. Having only a small number of sources for defense needs "can pose mission risk and, particularly in cases where the existing dominant supplier or suppliers are influenced by an adversary nation, pose significant national security risks," the report said.

  • "I think we will return to Jim Crow," AOC says

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says there's a "very real risk" the U.S. will no longer be a democracy in 10 years, warning of a "return to Jim Crow."Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez has said for months that the U.S.' democracy is on the line. Her latest comments, published Monday in the New Yorker, come as Democrats struggle to rebound from an impasse on voting rights legislation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's s

  • These Space-Saving Organizers Will Streamline Your Refrigerator—and They're All Under $30

    Shop customer-loved produce savers, drawer organizers, freezer racks, and more.

  • Le Creuset’s skinny cast-iron grill pan is on sale for 40% off

    Choose between nine neutral and bold colors. The post Le Creuset’s skinny cast-iron grill pan is on sale for 40% off appeared first on In The Know.

  • Bread, Pasta, and Packaged-Food Prices Are Rising. Here’s Why.

    Combined, Russia and Ukraine are responsible for 29% of the global wheat trade. An invasion would also mean higher corn and soybean prices.

  • The #1 Best Juice to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    Sometimes having a busy schedule can keep you from eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods. But drinking fresh, natural juice can be a great way to pack in some much-needed nutrients when you're in a hurry or always on the go.Nevertheless, getting a variety of vitamins and nutrients on a daily basis becomes even more important as you age, because your body undergoes many different changes.With this in mind, we talked with our medical expert board member Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of

  • The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

    Savvy Costco shoppers know how to make their membership cards pay them back and then some. But not everything is something you should buy at Costco -- or any wholesale club, for that matter. The...

  • Never Put Meat in the Fridge Without Doing This First, CDC Warns

    Meat lovers know that meat can be a pricey purchase. In fact, the cost of meat, poultry, and fish all rose nearly 12 percent last year, according to the U.S. Consumer Price Index. Fortunately, most cooked meats can be stored as leftovers and transformed into a number of new meals, from comforting casseroles to hearty soups—but that's only if they're stored safely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in order for meat in your fridge to be safe to consume, you have t

  • Frenchman farms heart-shaped oysters for Valentine's Day

    This frizzy-wigged Frenchman farms oysters specifically for Valentine's Day. "Huh, huh, huh." Christophe Guinot has managed to grow oysters shaped like hearts. "Superbe." But how he does it is a well-guarded trade secret. "Magnifique." Guinot says his heart-shaped oysters enhance the romantic potential of his product, long considered to be a natural aphrodisiac. "These oysters are sold only on Valentine's Day and served on Valentine's Day and only at Michelin-star restaurants. It's a rare distinctive characteristic which provokes enthusiasm and interest. Imagine two beautiful oysters for two lovers in a famous restaurant, well prepared, well presented on a plate. The oyster is the princess of the sea, we know that, and on Valentine's Day, the princess and the Prince around a table, what a nice story." With the wind blowing through his luxurious, yellow mane, Guinot then speeds across Lake Leucate in southern France to deliver his Valentine's Day harvest to 'La Balette', a Michelin-star restaurant headed by Chef Laurent Lemal. "I bring you today's best oysters, the Valentine's oysters for Valentine's Day. This one is my fiancée..." Chef Lemal says he only uses local products and oysters raised just a few miles away for his menu. The heart-shaped oysters are blanched and quickly put into ice water. Then, they are marinated in beetroot juice - to give it a red, Valentine's Day color - a bit of yuzu, some tapioca for texture and voila, Valentine's Day oysters. Chef Lemal says these oysters will be offered to Valentine's Day lovers only on Monday. But one lucky couple got a taste in advance. "It's aesthetically pleasing, it's feminine, I love it." Just the feeling Guinot hoped to evoke on Valentine's Day. "To our Valentine, to love, my darling."

  • McDonald’s releases first-ever pairing menu for Valentine’s Day

    To celebrate, the fast food chain has dropped the price of its Quarter Pounder with cheese to 99p

  • “It’s Impossible To Find Elsewhere”: Non-Americans Are Sharing The Very Specific “American Foods" They Miss Most After Leaving The US

    "It's so tough to find outside of North America. I learned this the hard way."View Entire Post ›

  • Nightingale Dining Facility on Scott Air Force Base: Care in every meal

    “We ensure that the members in the dorms are provided with quality healthy meals.”

  • 20 Mistakes to Avoid When Baking with Chocolate, According to Chefs

    Remember: Water is the enemy. This is one time when it’s worth splurging on the good stuff.

  • The 9 Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbons To Drink Now

    What does bottled-in-bond mean, and what are the best bourbons to try? We’ve got the answers plus a little history lesson inside.

  • Beyond Impossible: Burger King Offers McPlant Alternatives

    Both Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat want to recreate the taste of meat for people who no longer, or ever, ate animal-based proteins. McPlant and Impossible Whopper have their fans as do both companies' packaged plant-based burgers, which can be bought at grocery stores.

  • Cookbook from Lisa Steele shows off the very versatile egg

    If you're ever at the grocery store and wondering how old the eggs really are in the dairy section, Lisa Steele has a trick. “It’s very sneaky how they do that because they really don’t want you to know how old the eggs are,” says Steele from her home in Maine, where she raises over a dozen chickens, 10 ducks and two geese. “I just envision people everywhere in grocery stores now checking out the egg carton code.”

  • 5 Reasons to Try the Acekool Air Fryer Oven Instead of a Basket Air Fryer

    You’ve been daydreaming about buying an air fryer for months, and who could blame you? They’re a hands-off (and oil-free) way to make all your favorite foods...

  • Sumo Citrus arrives in Milwaukee seasonally, with sweet taste and cult following

    This citrus fruit will be available locally until April. "Customers get super excited for them" said a Whole Foods team leader.