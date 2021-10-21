Singapore-based Biosyngen receives 500 million yuan in investment

The investment will allow the biotech form to shorten the time to mass production for their tumor cell therapy pipelines and to speed up clinical research on cutting-edge therapies against solid tumors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 12th Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council (SGCC) meeting held online on October 20, Singapore-based Biosyngen Pte. Ltd. ("Biosyngen") announced its partnership with wholly state-owned Chinese company Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("SCI Group") whereby the two entities established the Biosyngen (China) biomedical base.

The meeting was hosted by Ma Xingrui, Guangdong's governor and co-chairman of SGCC and Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's Minister for Health and co-chairman of SGCC.

The total investment of the Biosyngen Biological Production Base is estimated to be approximately 500 million yuan (S$100 million), of which 280 million yuan will be used for equity financing, while the remaining 220 million yuan will be deployed to lease the space and facilities. The completed facility will become a comprehensive hub for R&D, manufacturing and marketing of cell immunotherapies.

Biosyngen Chairman Zhang Qiong and SCI Group Chairman Hong Hansong signed the contract for the project at the meeting. Biosyngen CEO and chief medical officer Dr. Han Deping said that their core team was very grateful to SCI Group for its recognition and strong support of Biosyngen. The cooperation is on track to help Biosyngen further expand its lineup of technology platforms and develop safe, effective and practical innovative cell therapies. The Biosyngen team, known for their innovation, pioneering spirit and strong execution, plans to continue with the development of products for diverse scenarios, while combining in-house R&D capabilities with external cooperation, a formula that has already proven successful. To date, the company has established close ties with many leading research institutions in Germany, Australia, and Singapore, helping to empower clinical research on existing projects. Moreover, the cooperation will greatly raise the efficiency of Biosyngen's processes for clinical research, the ramp up to mass production and commercialization, while, at the same time, accelerate cooperation with the industry to benefit cancer patients not only in China but also around the globe.

The Biosyngen Biological Production Base will be located at China Nano Valley in China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, an industry park built and run by SCI Group. Production at the facility is scheduled to start by the end of 2021.

The facility will be designed, built and managed in strict accordance with GMP standards and customized to create fully-automated, fully-enclosed cellular drug production lines that can meet the needs for the development and manufacturing of multiple tumor-based CAR-T/TCR-T and other cellular drugs. The output is expected to fully satisfy the needs of cancer patients in China for cell immunotherapies, while the facility will help form a biological production chain in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area that provides cutting-edge and high-end immune cell therapies, ultimately making an important contribution to the biotech sectors in both China and Singapore.

Singapore's Biosyngen gathers scientific research experts from 5 countries, focusing on unconquered cancer treatment fields

Biosyngen is one of the first Singapore-based scientific research companies to set up a production facility in China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. It has the first B-level GMP clinical laboratory in Huangpu District, Guangzhou, as well as a well-established production and quality system cell industrialization platform.

The company has grown rapidly, having set for itself the goal of becoming Singapore's first listed cell therapy biotech company in China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, and, by virtue of doing so, be perfectly positioned to take the lead in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's biomedical sector.

Biosyngen possesses the world's leading innovative T-cell immunotherapies, with top researchers from Singapore, China, Germany, Australia, and France. Combining in-house R&D, collaborative development, inbound licensing, alongside other diversified and multi-level capabilities, the company has been committed to unlocking the unconquered areas of cancer treatment through the utilization of tumor immune cell therapies to fundamentally eliminate tumors, benefiting cancer patients not only in China but also worldwide.

Biosyngen has established one of the world's largest and most complete EB virus-specific CAR and TCR libraries. At this stage, the company's main focus is to develop a pipeline for a variety of indications including nasopharyngeal cancer, gastric cancer, and NK/T lymphoma, among other tumors, and to conduct clinical trials in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Biosyngen possesses unique CAR-T (Figure A) and TCR-T (Figure B) technologies against EB virus-related cancers, which kill specific tumor cells by targeting virus-related antigens.

Biosyngen also has a set of proprietary tumor cell therapies, among them, Armored CAR-T, Dual CAR-T, and off-the-shelf T-cell products against a number of solid tumors including colorectal and pancreatic cancer.

For more information about the company, please visit https://www.biosyngen.com or send an email to info@biosg.com

A wholly state-owned company

SCI Group has been growing for over 30 years

Founded in August 1984, Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("SCI Group") is one of the earliest state-owned enterprises in Guangzhou Development District. The wholly state-owned company was established following approval from the municipal government of Guangzhou and authorization from the Guangzhou Development District State-owned Assets Administration Bureau. For more than 30 years, SCI Group has been forging ahead with its business expansion, with a focus on construction and urban renewal; new-generation IT; industry park investment, construction and operation; environmental management and protection; water and water environment management; and modern finance, leading to the formation of its six major industrial groups - Urban Renewal, Construction and Real Estate Development, Water Investment, Environmental Protection Investment, IT, and General Development - that clearly define the firm's areas of expertise yet that work in concert through unified planning, scheduling, and management.

From 2017 to the end of August 2021, SCI Group's total assets jumped from 2.6 billion yuan to 78.237 billion yuan, with operating revenue increasing from 300 million yuan to 9.4 billion yuan, and gross profits surging from 170 million yuan to 800 million yuan. Fixed asset investments totaled 3.971 billion yuan during the period. In terms of the major economic indicators, the group is one of the best performers among the state-owned enterprises in the development district for three years in a row, and ranked 221st on the list of 2020 Guangdong Top 500 Enterprises.

