Singapore-Based Crypto Lending Platform Hodlnaut Partners with Leading Crypto Exchange Okcoin

·3 min read

Starting from 15 September, Hodlnaut users will be able to earn $10 in BTC when they create an account, deposit and trade with Okcoin.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, a crypto lending and interest-earning platform based in Singapore, partners with leading U.S. crypto exchange, Okcoin. The new partnership is set to significantly improve users' investment options and earning potential.

The strategic collaboration positions Hodlnaut as the first CeFi platform to partner with the American crypto exchange and will allow users from both platforms to easily purchase cryptocurrencies and earn attractive returns on their assets. Okcoin is Hodlnaut's preferred fiat on-ramp solution, especially for BTC/SGD and ETH/SGD pairs*. It allows Singapore users to generate yield on the two largest crypto assets in their local currency.

"We are excited to be teaming up with Okcoin as part of our commitment to offer users the best possible experience and to drive strategic collaborations within the crypto space. I believe this partnership will benefit users as they would now be able to trade and earn a greater yield on their crypto assets," said Juntao, CEO and Co-Founder of Hodlnaut.

Okcoin is the fastest-growing globally licensed U.S. fiat-to-crypto exchange with offices in San Francisco, MaltaS, Singapore, and Japan. The platform enables investors to buy and trade 29 of their supported crypto assets.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Hodlnaut. Our collaboration is aligned with our mission to make crypto investing and trading easily accessible to anyone worldwide. We are building the next generation of tools to help onboard investors and traders who have been on the fence about crypto. We believe that this partnership will contribute positively to the crypto ecosystem for consumers not only in Singapore but also to the 190+ countries Okcoin serves," said Khairi, General Manager of Okcoin Singapore.

Starting from 15 September, Hodlnaut users will be able to earn $10 in BTC when they create an account, deposit and trade with Okcoin. To be eligible for this promotion, please take note of the following requirements:

  • KYC Level 3 identity verification must be completed

  • Deposit and trade a minimum of $500 with the newly created Okcoin account

Okcoin users can also earn a $20 sign-up bonus if they deposit a minimum of USD1,000 worth of crypto in a single transaction within one week of their first deposit. The dividend will be paid out in the same asset class as the qualifying deposit, and KYC is mandatory to be eligible for the bonus.

To get started, Hodlnaut users can sign up for an Okcoin account here, while Okcoin users can click on the link here to create an account with Hodlnaut.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based platform founded by Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee. It provides innovative financial services for individual investors who can earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Holdnaut is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore).

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com.

About Okcoin

Okcoin is a US-based, global, regulated fiat to crypto trading platform. Institutional and individual users come to Okcoin to buy, sell, store, and manage their crypto assets with ease. Users also love Okcoin Earn#, where they can earn up to 25% APY in rewards for their crypto assets.

For more information please visit www.okcoin.com.

Media Contact:

Sten Ivan
sten@hodlnaut.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-based-crypto-lending-platform-hodlnaut-partners-with-leading-crypto-exchange-okcoin-301375296.html

SOURCE Hodlnaut

