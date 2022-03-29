U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,843.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,973.75
    -11.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.20
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    -16.60 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7210
    -0.1530 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,147.77
    +407.79 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.17
    +5.16 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Singapore-based esports startup Ampverse lands $12M

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Singapore-headquartered esports startup Ampverse has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Falcon Capital. The company says this is the largest Series A raised by an esports organization in Southeast Asia, based on data from PitchBook and other third-party platforms. The round will be used to expand in Indonesia and the Philippines, acquire more esports teams and scale Ampverse’s play-to-earn unit.

Founded in 2019, Ampverse’s portfolio includes Thai esports brands Bacon and MiTH; Vietnamese team SBTC Esports and India’s 7Sea. Its play-to-earn business allows players to earn rewards by playing games like Axie Infinity, Townstar and Spider Tanks, and also get training from professional esports players. Ampverse has worked with clients like Disney, Samsung, McDonalds, Nestle, Lazada and Porsche.

Xbox and Special Olympics hold first ‘Gaming for Inclusion’ esports event

Ampverse CEO Ferdinand Gutierrez said that the company’s revenue has grown 125% over the last 12 months, during which it expanded into Vietnam and India.

Gutierrez told TechCrunch that Ampverse was founded because its team saw a "huge opportunity to create a company with IP and products for gaming fans that sits at the intersection of gaming and popular culture, be it esports teams, merchandise product or other fan experiences." The company's leadership team has previously held roles at media, entertainment and gaming companies like Havas, Twitch and Universal Music.

He added that expanding into Indonesia and the Philippines will "round off our SEA footprint," which already includes Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"We felt these two markets were strategically important markets in SEA, given what dynamic esports markets they are, as well as due to the popularity of games such as Mobile Legends in those markets which complements the existing games titles our teams compete in," Gutierrez said, noting that Indonesia is the largest gaming market in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile in the Philippines, there are over 43 million active gamers, a number which has grown by 12.9% yearly since 2017 thanks to the growing accessibility of smartphones.

Other participants in the round include returning investors Vulpes and Gandel Invest, along with individuals like Rob Gilby, former Southeast Asia managing director for Disney; GoGame CEO David Ng; Culture Group CEO Michael Patent; Marcus John, former vice president of Lagadere and Wolfpack Fund.

In a prepared statement, Falcon CEO Wil Rondini said, "The growth that the Ampverse team have delivered in a short period is monumental. With their continued esports M&A strategy and play-to-earn vision, we know that the future is bright for Ampverse."

Evil Geniuses CEO on the path toward esports ubiquity

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Why Sonos Rallied Nearly 15% Today

    What happened Shares of consumer electronic outfit Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) were up 14.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, mostly in response to news that Standard & Poor's is adding the stock to its S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

  • AMC stock closes 45% higher on Monday, here's why

    AMC's (AMC) stock soared 45% on Monday. Shares closed at $29.33 each, above their highest closing level of the year in early January.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Ford Stock Has Slumped. Executive Chair Bill Ford Buys Large Block of Shares.

    Henry Ford’s great-grandson bought a block of Ford Motor stock worth $4.5 million. The stock has slid 30% so far this year.

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Cash Burn Might Resolve as Early as Q3

    After a rather volatile 2021, Carnival Corporation(NYSE: CCL) stock trended down, pressured by the slower than anticipated recovery. Although the company has been missing earnings estimates, revenue is gradually climbing back up as the company is a few weeks away from operating at full capacity.

  • Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

    The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel's resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • AMC Entertainment Is About to Go on a Spending Spree

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is about to embark on a bit of empire building given how CEO Adam Aron's decision to invest in an all-but-defunct gold and silver miner was received. If the rally just so happens to launch the "mother of all short squeezes" AMC's self-professed apes have been looking for, all the better. In the two weeks since the gold mine investment was announced, AMC's shares have more than doubled in value and reversed what had previously been a months-long slog lower.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tellurian's first LNG terminal starts construction

    "Beginning construction now allows Tellurian to deliver upon our robust schedule for first LNG in 2026 while we complete the project financing."

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Climbed 11.1% on Monday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in central nervous system disorders, rose 11.1% on Monday. The stock, after closing at $35.36 on Friday, opened at $36.47 on Monday and shot all the way up to $39.29 in the first hour of trading. The gains were short-lived as the stock dropped and by the late afternoon was trading as low as $34.51 before closing at $35.11.

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F