U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,320.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,880.75
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.30
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.62
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.70
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1310
    -0.6580 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,189.23
    +547.58 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.12
    +18.66 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.60
    -66.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Singapore-Based Fintech Company Aquariux Launches AQR Trader - A Retail Trading Platform Interface Tailored For Brokers

PR Newswire
·3 min read

  • AQR Trader is a white-label ready, FX and CFD, trading platform designed for retail clients of brokerages and financial services, with the goal of increasing the firm's branding and user retention rate.

  • With its clean design and enhanced trading capabilities boosted by trading tools from Acuity Signal Center, AQR Trader has recorded more than 3,000 user downloads following its beta launch.

  • For the year ahead, Aquariux plans to launch additional features of AQR Trader alongside AQR Pay — a fiat and digital asset payment gateway to provide a secure and cost-effective method of payment for brokers.

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based fintech company Aquariux launches AQR Trader, a unique front-end retail trading platform interface designed for brokerages and financial services, suitable for use on iOS and Android devices. The platform offers a white-label ready, foreign exchange (FX) and contract for differences (CFD) retail trading solution, with a user-friendly interface and enhanced trading capabilities.

Established in 2020, Aquariux specialises in Fintech as a Service (FaaS) solutions that can be delivered either as a cloud-based, on-premise or hybrid infrastructure. The local IT firm also provides Web3 solutions through smart contract development, node services and digital asset wallet integration. These solutions empower businesses to extend their product offerings to include transactions through digital currencies.

AQR Trader Interface, Photo Credit: Aquariux
AQR Trader Interface, Photo Credit: Aquariux

Powered by professional trading signals provider, Acuity Signal Centre, the new AQR Trader offers trading ideas that can be executed in the user's trading account. These ideas are generated by AI technology, combined with experienced human-led analysis based on deep market analysis and professional trading expertise to support novice and advanced traders alike.

AQR Trader's highly optimised and configurable user interface allows brokers to focus on building a strong brand, while providing a better user experience for traders. Brokers can easily choose a logo and name for their brand, and change specific elements to match their preferences, all while relying on the platform's reliability and intuitive order submission process. This user-centric approach may lead to higher customer retention rates and increased overall satisfaction.

A beta version of AQR Trader developed for a client saw over 3,000 users, ranking 23rd on the iOS mobile trading app charts in Japan. Currently, AQR Trader has a customer base of nine including Anzo Capital, Gold Silver Central, Lirunex, MTS Group and ZAIX. Aquariux has also established strategic partnerships with Acuity Signal Center, Exberry and TransactCloud.

"We understand the importance of customer retention for our brokerages and B2B retail trading partners'', shares Aquariux CEO Kelvin Chia, adding, "To achieve this, our in-house trading technology is integral to fulfilling the specific needs of retail traders. Collaborations with external partners such as Acuity Signal Centre, and Exberry further demonstrate our commitment to advancing the platform."

Having headed the Aquariux team since 2020 as CEO, Kelvin brings over a decade of experience in the trading system industry to the development of AQR Trader and business traction.

"We wanted to provide an optimal solution and technology that best adds value to our customers' businesses. Our objective is to see our customers succeed — however, as our engineers initially lacked domain-specific knowledge, we unexpectedly found ourselves over-engineering the solution, which turned out to be a big blessing in disguise. We are now equipped for robust integration with various OMS solutions and third-party feeds such as news, economic data release and trade signals," Kelvin shared.

"We began to build a multi-tenanted version of our solution in view of white-labeling potentials, and designed plug & play demo environments for prospects to test our solutions, establish subscription and transaction based commercials fitting to our partners' needs, and fulfil technology guidelines from regulators. Fortunately, these were necessary commercial elements that I am familiar with, and my team members are extremely capable in executing these tasks."

Following the opening of its Dubai branch, Aquariux seeks to enhance its position as a leading global fintech company, with its subsequent expansion to Vietnam in the near future. The firm strives to bring genuine value to its clients, partners and end users, and hopes to fill an industry gap – the lack of configurable trading platform solutions that can cater to a client's requirements, without compromising on quality.

"We are constantly evaluating opportunities to extend our product offerings through refining the synergy between our core solution, AQR Trader, and the upcoming technologies we are developing." Kelvin shared.

On top of that, Aquariux plans to offer enhanced secure payment functions through the upcoming launch of its fiat and digital asset payment solution, AQR Pay. AQR Pay provides both merchants and users with a regulated, secure, and cost-efficient onboarding payment solution, allowing them to have full visibility on their payment transactions in real-time settlement.

For more information about Aquariux, please visit https://www.aquariux.com/

About Aquariux

Aquariux is a financial technology company delivering software Fintech as a Service (FaaS). The solution suite includes trading, payments and remittance of traditional and digital assets. These solutions can be delivered as cloud-based, on-premise or hybrid infrastructure. Aquariux also provides professional services in blockchain integration. Aquariux was incorporated in October 2020 with its headquarters based in Singapore and is a member of the Singapore Fintech Association.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singapore-based-fintech-company-aquariux-launches-aqr-trader--a-retail-trading-platform-interface-tailored-for-brokers-301780651.html

SOURCE Aquariux

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks

  • Cathie Wood Suffers Double Blow as Drama Hits Coinbase and Block

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist short seller attack on one US firm and the threat of regulatory action against another have conspired to deal a double blow to Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management, as both shares are among her top holdings.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Em

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $7.27, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $24.38, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day.

  • Realty Income Pays a 5.1% Dividend Yield; Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Realty Income, stock symbol O, is one of the most consistent dividend payers in the markets. Here's when and where to buy the dip.

  • Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 32% and 13.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Will Petrobras (PBR) Suspend its Planned Asset Divestment?

    Per reports, with backing of oil unions, the president of Brazil orders Petrobras (PBR) to halt the sale of assets, citing unfavorable conditions.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • T-Mobile and Verizon Are Pushing ‘Fixed Wireless’ Internet. What It Means for the Stocks.

    The telecoms companies are using the technology to offer increasingly popular bundles of mobile and home broadband.

  • StanChart CEO says AT1 bond wipeout has profound impact

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Friday Credit Suisse AG's $17 billion Additional Tier 1 bonds wipeout had "profound" implications for global bank regulations. Winters told a financial forum in Hong Kong the U.S. Federal Reserve move to guarantee non-insured deposits was a "moral hazard". As part of the deal for UBS Group AG to take over Credit Suisse, the Swiss regulator determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds with a notional value of $17 billion would be wiped out, a decision that stunned global credit markets and angered many holders.

  • Baidu Follows Alibaba, Focuses On RISC-V Chips To Bypass US Embargo

    On Thursday, Shanghai-based RISC-V chip technology company StarFive said it had received a strategic investment from Chinese search firm Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) for an undisclosed amount. StarFive has raised 1 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in financing to date, calling that a record for the domestic RISC-V sector, Reuters reports. The investment reflects a growing trend among Chinese tech giants to pour resources into RISC-V, an open-source technology that some analysts say is less susceptible

  • Banks Are Borrowing at Financial Crisis Levels. What It Means.

    Banks continued to borrow from the Federal Reserve at historic levels approaching the 2008-2009 financial crisis in the past week. Banks also borrowed $53.7 billion under the Bank Term Funding Program, the freshly created lending program by the Fed to offer more cash at generous terms. The heavy borrowing underscores how banks have been bracing themselves for potential runs on deposits in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapses.