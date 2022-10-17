U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,614.25
    +16.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,842.00
    +134.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,789.50
    +45.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.20
    +10.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    +0.61 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    +5.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.25 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9742
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1232
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7270
    +0.0070 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,232.71
    +91.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.95
    -11.23 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,726.03
    -364.73 (-1.35%)
     

Singapore-based insurtech bolttech secures Series B investment to continue the company's rapid global growth

·2 min read

Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round that follows its largest ever Series A raised by an insurtech

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, one of the world's fastest growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore's only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.

bolttech, one of the world's leading embedded insurance providers, is a global B2B2C insurtech that leverages its pioneering insurance exchange to connect insurers with distributors and their customers. With licenses to operate in more than 30 markets throughout Asia and Europe and all 50 U.S. states, bolttech's platform provides businesses inside and outside the insurance industry everything they need to offer insurance products to meet their customers' evolving insurance and protection needs in the digital age. This connectivity enables bolttech's partners to re-imagine their business models and find new revenue streams, accelerate digital transformation, and deepen customer relationships.

bolttech has achieved rapid growth since its inception in 2020. The company now quotes approximately US$50 billion worth of annualized premiums through its technology-enabled insurance exchange, the largest in the world. Globally, bolttech's insurance exchange connects over 800 distribution partners with more than 200 insurance providers and offers in excess of 6,000 product variations.

Tokio Marine's partnership as a strategic investor will complement bolttech's capabilities and reach, enhancing bolttech's distribution strength, product innovation, and balance-sheet capacity. The proceeds of the Series B will be used primarily to fuel the business' continued global growth.

Rob Schimek, bolttech's Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "Securing a lead investor of Tokio Marine's high caliber and esteem is strong validation of international investors' belief in the resilience of bolttech's business model, our long-term value proposition, and our role in shaping the future of insurance distribution. Tokio Marine will be a pivotal strategic partner as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy and global expansion."

Masashi Namatame, Managing Executive Officer, Group Chief Digital Officer, said, "Tokio Marine is excited to have the opportunity to lead bolttech's Series B round, and join bolttech on its incredible growth trajectory as their strategic partner. The scale and breadth of bolttech's platform, coupled with its industry-leading tech and digital capabilities, and extensive insurance experience, uniquely positions the company as a clear leader within the insurtech space. We look forward to working with bolttech to take advantage of the commercial opportunities our new strategic partnership will offer."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-based-insurtech-bolttech-secures-series-b-investment-to-continue-the-companys-rapid-global-growth-301650401.html

SOURCE bolttech

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse surv

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • China Stocks Fall as Xi Disappoints on Covid Policy and Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese traders hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero and further support for the ailing property sector were disheartened by President Xi Jinping speech, spurring a decline in stocks. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyThe benchmark CSI 300 Index slid as much as 0.9% Monday, after anticipations ahead of t

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Continues to Stumble

    Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth have dented Wood's young, 'disruptive' technology companies.

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion within

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Still A Bear Market Until Proven Otherwise; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    A new rally attempt is already struggling. Netflix and Tesla earnings loom. Shockwave is a stock to watch.

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Asian Stocks Drop, Dollar Slips Amid Wary Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell while major currencies made gains against the dollar in a cautious open to the week following further weakness on Wall Street and a defiant message to the world from China’s Communist Party congress.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyStocks dropped in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, where technolo

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Tesla Stock Is Too Cheap. It Should Start Buying Back Its Own Shares.

    Future Fund Active ETF co-founder Gary Black recommends to Tesla's board how it should spend some of the electric-vehicle company's cash.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomyVietnam’s central b

  • Treasury I bond rates poised to slide in November

    The composite rate will be at least 6.48%, according to estimates, down from the current 9.62%

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.