U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.16
    +23.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,096.36
    +160.89 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,745.40
    +72.72 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    -0.68 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.20
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2120
    -0.0270 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3901
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4570
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,395.82
    -2,102.86 (-5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.05
    +0.16 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.80
    +50.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Singapore-based Nektar.ai gets $6M to help B2B sales team collaborate more effectively

Catherine Shu
·4 min read
A photo of Nektar.ai founders Aravind Ravi Sulekha and Abhijeet Vijayvergiya
A photo of Nektar.ai founders Aravind Ravi Sulekha and Abhijeet Vijayvergiya

Nektar.ai founders Aravind Ravi Sulekha and Abhijeet Vijayvergiya

Organizing information about prospective deals is a challenging task for B2B sales teams, since salespeople usually rely on multiple tools (email, Zoom, WhatsApp, etc) to talk with buyer committees. It becomes even more unwieldy when sales teams work remotely. Nektar.ai is a B2B sales productivity startup that wants to help sales team by reducing the amount of time they spend on manual data entry and providing analytics that can increase their revenue. The Singapore-based company announced today it has raised $6 million in seed funding, led by B Capital Group.

3One4 Capital and returning investor Nexus Venture Partners also participated, along with angel investors like Amit Midha, president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell; Ritesh Agarwal the founder and CEO of OYO Hotels;, Kevin Merritt, former president of Tyler Technologies’ data and insights division; Evan Davidson, SentinelOne’s vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan; Deep Nishar, senior managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers; and Tom Donlea, Ekata’s vice president and general manager of APAC.

Combined with its previous round, $2.15 million led by Nexus Venture Partners and announced in November 2020, the new funding brings Nektar.ai’s total seed capital to $8.1 million. The company says this is one of the largest seed rounds ever for a SaaS company based in Asia. Nektar.ai’s workforce is remote-first and the company says half of its team are women.

Singapore-based sales productivity platform Nektar raises $2.15 million seed round

Nektar.ai has been in stealth mode since it was founded in 2020 by Abhijeet Vijayvergiya and Aravind Ravi Sulekha, working with hundreds of clients in private beta mode. Its waitlist is currently open for sign-ups, with plans to launch publicly in the first half of 2022. Part of Nektar.ai’s seed funding will be used to build a go-to-market team focused on the United States.

Nektar.ai was designed for SaaS revenue teams who have to manage information across many channels, including email, calendars, web conferences, Slack, CRM tools, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. This makes it hard for them to collaborate, follow playbooks (or sets of best practices) and get a full understanding of their deals pipeline and revenue. Nektar.ai integrates with different apps, surfaces key data and delivers it to the most convenient collaboration tool for a team, like Slack.

Vijayvergiya told TechCrunch that over the last six months, Nektar.ai accelerated product development because “we saw a strong demand for a guided selling solution in the market,” onboarding more than 200 prospects from its waitlist.

Nektar.ai launched a web console for managers, a Chrome extension and integrations with Salesforce, Google Workspace and Slack. It also added a new feature called Capture Bot, an AI-based system that automatically extracts important information from salespeople’ online interactions with buyer committees, surfacing data that would otherwise be tucked away in different inboxes and calendars. This increases the accuracy of their CRM tools and allows sales managers to see how engaged their teams are with potential customers and how prospective deals are progressing.

For individual representatives, Nektar.ai’s tools let them spend less time on manual data entry. They also get analytics like multithreading scores that help them identify how deals were won or lost. For example, Vijayvergiya said one client found they won deals if they had at least four contacts with a buyer committee after the demo stage. As a result, its sales representatives began engaging with more than four members of the buyer committee on all potential deals.

Another way Nektar.ai helps SaaS sales teams save money and time is building databases of first-party contacts from their inboxes. Vijayvergiya said one client was able to save $50,000 by organizing their existing contacts instead of purchasing third-party contact data.

In a statement, B Capital Group general partner Gabe Greenbaum said, “Nektar.ai’s solutions provide great value to distributed revenue teams, which is even more important as enterprises conduct further business across global markets. B Capital is always eager to work with experienced and knowledgeable founders, and we’re confident that Abhijeet, Aravind and the Nektar.ai team will continue their strong momentum on the path to becoming the industry-leading tool for enterprise sales productivity.”

This early-stage marketing expert says ‘B2B SaaS is actually very, very cool now’

To measure sales efficiency, SaaS startups should use the 4×2

Recommended Stories

  • We're Hopeful That Booktopia Group (ASX:BKG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although...

  • Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Top Companies for Excellence in Enlightened Growth Leadership

    Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.

  • Bougainville Copper (ASX:BOC) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

    Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday it would allow the nationwide ban to expire, saying it wanted to extend it due to rising infections but its hands were tied after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled in June that it wouldn't be extended beyond the end of July without congressional action. House lawmakers on Friday attempted, but failed, to pass a bill to extend the moratorium even for a few months.

  • Foresight Signs MOU for Cooperation With Global Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer Chery

    Chery and Foresight, together with Guide Infrared, will collaborate on autonomous vehicles to develop advanced solutions based on Foresight’s technology

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG), and Imax (NYSE: IMAX) would have a rough few days. Trivago moved 1% higher. It was also Trivago's sixth consecutive quarterly deficit.

  • Here's the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in August

    You won't find many of the best cannabis stocks listed on Robinhood's 100 most popular stocks list. Neither will you find many of these stocks becoming memes that are championed by online communities.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Nio Delivered Fewer Cars Than XPeng and Li for the First Time. Blame Tesla.

    Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July. It's a healthy number, but for the first time, NIO peers delivered more.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • This Stock Is Smoking After Q2 Earnings

    Each year, fewer people in the U.S. smoke cigarettes, but that hasn't stopped tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) from continuing to bring in profits. The company reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings on July 29 and showed investors that its business remains hot. Altria has signaled that it's striving for a "smoke-free future," where consumers use reduced-risk products such as sister company Philip Morris International's IQOS product, oral nicotine pouches, and electronic cigarettes.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • Square to Acquire Australia’s Afterpay for $29 Billion. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The all-stock transaction brings an installment payment option to Square's Cash App and Seller systems.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks on Robinhood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood. On July 29, California-based financial services platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in one of the most anticipated initial offerings of the […]

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Worried About Pinterest's User Decline

    Domestically, the number of monthly active users of the platform fell, but that doesn't actually reflect a long-term problem.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

  • Results: CRISPR Therapeutics AG Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ:CRSP ) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish...