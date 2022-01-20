U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Singapore-based StaffAny gets $3.4M led by GGV to simplify shift management

Catherine Shu
·2 min read
A SaladStop worker uses StaffAny to clock in
A SaladStop worker uses StaffAny to clock in

A SaladStop worker uses StaffAny to clock in

StaffAny, a management platform for SMEs with shift workers, has raised a $3.4 million Series A led by GGV Capital. The round included participation from East Ventures, FreakOut Shinsei Fund, Far East Ventures, Farquhar Venture Capital and angel investors including Allen Shim, former CFO of Slack. The round will be used to expand into more markets and develop new features for StaffAny’s platform, which currently operates in seven countries, including Singapore, where it is based, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It brings the startup’s total raised to $4.2 million.

Co-founder Janson Seah told TechCrunch that StaffAny is used by businesses with more than 30 employees, and serves clients ranging from single outlets to chains with more than 1,000 employees. “Whilst we serve smaller businesses perfectly, there is much larger value for SMEs with aspirations to scale where labor processes need to be optimized with data and visibility,” he said.

Before onboarding to the platform, a lot of StaffAny’s clients, who are primarily in the F&B or retail sectors, were using spreadsheets, punch cards or apps that do not sync rosters, pay slips and leave management the way StaffAny does. The software also provides both management and workers with the ability to communicate in real-time.

South Korean HR automation platform flex raises $32M Series B at a $287M valuation

Its features include an online rostering schedule that enables managers to view staff schedules across different outlets and forecast where workers might be needed and labor costs for the next week. Empty shifts are automatically scheduled and staffers are immediately notified about changes to their hours or additional shift requests. They can clock in and out through StaffAny using their smartphones, replacing punch-in cards or manual sign-ins, and adjustments to payroll are made automatically if their hours change. Both staff and management can see timesheets, so errors can be spotted. This means less disputes over pay slips.

StaffAny’s other features includes ones to handle leave requests and track employee work performance in case of auditing. To adapt to the pandemic, it also added features for contact tracing, testing reminders or vaccination status, depending on each country’s regulations.

In statement, GGV Capital global managing partner Jixun Foo said, “Despite F&B being the worst-hit industry by COVID-19, StaffAny saw strong growth and unprecedented adoption among the SMEs, a testament to its product and the resiliency of its leadership team. SMB tech is a sector GGV invests in globally. We are excited to work with StaffAny as they expand and scale.”

Southeast Asian startups to watch in 2022

