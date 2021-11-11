U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,649.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,994.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,023.25
    +42.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,391.50
    +2.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.50
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.1280 (+8.94%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.95 (+5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0880
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,580.10
    -2,255.31 (-3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,590.35
    -43.34 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,325.75
    +218.97 (+0.75%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Singapore-based TreeDots gets $11M Series A to cut food waste in Asia

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Every year, tons of food ends up in landfills because of cosmetic issues (they won’t look nice in stores) or inefficiencies in the supply chain. Singapore-based TreeDots, which says it is the first food surplus marketplace in Asia, wants to help. The company is focused on creating a vertically integrated supply chain with a B2B marketplace and a social commerce feature for group buying by consumers. It is also developing its own cold-chain logistics infrastructure to help food reach end users more quickly. TreeDots announced today that it has raised an $11 million Series A led by Amasia and East Ventures, with participation from investors including Active Fund, Seeds Capital, author Nir Eyal and actress Fiona Xie.

The funding, which brings TreeDots’ total raised to $15 million, will be used to grow its operations in Malaysia, where it expanded last year, enter other markets and continue optimizing its logistics and supply chain business, called TreeLogs. The startup says its gross merchandise volume (GMV) has grown more than 4x year-over-year.

TreeDots was founded in 2017 as a surplus food marketplace for F&B businesses, before it expanded its business to include social commerce, too. About one-third of food produced in the world is never eaten. In Asia specifically, TreeDots' team says this is usually because of inefficient supply chains or aesthetically “imperfect” foods. For example, a grocery chain might reject a chicken that is too big or has a broken bone. But F&B businesses like restaurants usually don’t care how their ingredients look, because they cook and plate food before it reaches the customer. TreeDots’ surplus food marketplace was originally created to sell food to F&B businesses at up to 90% cheaper than other suppliers.

Why Alibaba rival Pinduoduo is investing in agritech

In an email, TreeDots co-chief executive officer Tylor Jong explained that the company does not redistribute food from retailers. “Instead, we solve the food loss problem further upstream where you have food that is imperfect due to various cosmetic standards set by different groups of buyers (businesses, but ultimately driven by consumers) and food that is in surplus, as most countries want to ensure that all varieties are accessible and therefore keep more inventory than needed at every step of the supply chain.”

For suppliers, the benefits of selling food to TreeDots include earning incremental revenue and saving the money they would have spent to send surplus products to landfills. TreeDots also helps them digitize their operations through its app and onboard to TreeLogs. The logistics infrastructure was built using a combination of in-house and external services to fulfill demand from social commerce and business buyers, Jong said. It improves on traditional cold-chain logistics by “being tech-driven and striving for higher utilization, heavier delivery density and best practices,” he added.

In a statement about its investment in TreeDots, East Ventures managing partner Roderick Purwana said, “Food loss is already a trillion dollar problem, but what got us excited was the fact that suppliers started to use the system for all of their revenue, not just food loss products. If one of their trucks could make a delivery to a zone, TreeDots could make five deliveries on that same trip working across suppliers. The increased network density allows for decreased logistics costs and lower emissions.”

Mio, a social commerce startup focused on smaller cities and rural areas in Vietnam, raises $1M seed

Super, an Indonesian hyperlocal social commerce startup, raises $28M led by SoftBank Ventures Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Singles’ Day: Livestream events take off

    Yahoo Finance Technology Editor Daniel Howley reports from an Alibaba Singles' Day event, breaking down how livestreaming auctions have increased consumer and brand engagement.

  • Biden’s Build Back Better Could End These Retirement Loopholes

    With the passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, all eyes in Washington have now turned to the $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill. With both bills combined, Congress would invest more than $3 trillion in infrastructure, education, climate … Continue reading → The post Biden’s Build Back Better Could End These Retirement Loopholes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • There is no shortage of US truck drivers

    The US has plenty of licensed truck drivers, but there's a shortage of well-paying jobs that would entice them to stay in the trucking industry.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 42% to 50% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply in order to hire, acquire, and innovate. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found the average annual return for companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 completely trounced the average annual return of companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade span (9.5% vs. 1.6%).

  • Wall Street Warns It Will Cut NYC Workforce in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a quarter of financial-services firms are planning to reduce their workforces in New York City in the next five years. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisCOP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThat was the highest share of any industry, according to a statement Wednesday from the Partnership for New York City, which surveyed

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging In After-Hours Trading

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) is trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding Lordstown Motors' facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors has agreed to sell to Foxconn the Lordstown facility, excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly line and battery module and pack lines, for $230 million. The parties have agreed to pursue a contract manufacturing agreem

  • How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built

    When Larry Culp, the first GE chief executive not to rise from within its ranks, convened a board meeting earlier this month to greenlight the split of the industrial conglomerate into three companies, he secured its backing. It was a far cry from board meetings held in the 1980s and 1990s by one of Culp's predecessors, Jack Welch. The iconic entrepreneur got the GE board to back his moves in the opposite direction, getting GE into businesses as diverse as mortgages, credit cards and television entertainment and prompting the Federal Reserve to characterize the company as too big to fail.

  • Ardana IDO raise $1.5m for Cardano stablecoin and ADA collaterisation

    Ardana – a Cardano-based decentralised stablecoin solution – has successfully raised $1.5m in the first rounds of its public IDOs.

  • How to find the employers who hire older workers

    At least a few employers now truly get the usefulness of older workers. Here are some tips for job hunters in their 50s and 60s for finding them.

  • Edward Hightower repaired trucks as a kid. Now can he repair Lordstown Motors?

    As a child in Chicago, Edward Hightower helped neighborhood mechanics and learned from his scoutmaster about truck repairs, according to an article by the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, from which Hightower graduated with a BS in General Engineering in 1988. In high school, Hightower picked up math and science skills, deciding to pursue automotive engineering as his life's work. More than three decades later, Hightower has built a career as "an accomplished global automotive engineering and business executive, entrepreneur and author," according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Lordstown Motors' president resigns, to be replaced with global auto engineer and exec

    The managing director of Motoring Ventures LLC, an automotive consulting firm in Southfield, Michigan, will take the president's seat on Nov. 29.

  • Unity Software Beats Third-Quarter Targets, Buys Weta Digital

    Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software late Tuesday beat Wall Street’s expectations. Unity stock rose.

  • HSAs vs. 401(k)s: Which Is Best for Retirement Planning?

    Two of the most common vehicles for building savings are the 401(k) and the health savings account, or HSA. While the HSA isn’t a traditional retirement account, at least not formally, it can provide you with significant value when your … Continue reading → The post HSAs vs. 401(k)s: Which Is Best for Retirement Planning? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Great Resignation: How to financially prepare to quit your job

    Look before you leap.

  • Boeing reaches deal to settle damages for Ethiopian Airlines crash

    The motion filed Wednesday tees up settlement negotiations or a jury trial to determine damages following the fatal 737 Max crash. It also limits plaintiffs from seeking punitive damages or filing additional lawsuits.

  • Oil Slides Amid Dollar Strength and Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined amid a stronger dollar and after a U.S. government report showed a surprise increase in domestic crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticFutures in New York fell 3.3% on Wednesday, the biggest drop in a week, as a rising dollar weighed on commodities like oil priced in the cu

  • Why Shopify Should Buy DigitalOcean

    Back in the early 2000s, as Amazon scaled its marketplace, it began providing cloud infrastructure services to third-party sellers. At first, this platform was meant to facilitate Amazon's ambitions in e-commerce, but it eventually became something much bigger. Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the No. 1 cloud computing platform in the world and the chief driver of Amazon's operating profits.

  • Why Wells Fargo could be a winner from the federal infrastructure bill

    The nation’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill could mean a lot of business for small and mid-sized businesses and their bankers, according to one analyst. “This is a bonanza for banks in general and Wells Fargo in particular,” Dick Bove, an analyst with Odeon Capital Group, told clients this week. Wells is well positioned for lending to these companies, given its strength in business lending.

  • One in four entrepreneurs in Canada looking to sell or close their business: report

    According to a new BDC report, more business owners are turning to mergers and acquisitions to address labour shortage issues.

  • EU's Decision On Moderna's COVID-19 Shot For Younger Kids Expected In Two Months

    The European Medicines Agency expects to decide in about two months whether to allow the use of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six to 11 years. "The current timeline for evaluation foresees an opinion in approximately two months unless supplementary information or analysis is needed," the EMA said Yesterday, Moderna applied for European authorization to use a 50 micrograms dose of its shot in the 6-11 years age group. In July, the European Union had authorized the