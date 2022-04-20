U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,857.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,202.50
    -14.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.60
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.31
    +0.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.30
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0068 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -1.46 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8900
    -1.0240 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,492.98
    +805.49 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.72
    +18.16 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.44
    +35.16 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2022 Featuring Grab PayLater, Atome, Hoolah, rely, octifi, FavePay Later, Split, Citi Bank, convertCASH, & BridgerPay

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in Singapore are expected to grow by 52.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 773.9 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Singapore remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.5% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 507.2 million in 2021 to reach US$ 3022.3 million by 2028.

In Singapore, consumers are increasingly shifting to e-commerce platforms to complete their purchases in the midst of the global pandemic. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of BNPL services. With the trend expected to continue over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects more regional and global players to launch their BNPL product for consumers in Singapore from the short to medium-term perspective. This will subsequently support the growth of the overall BNPL industry in Singapore.

Singapore-based BNPL startups are raising funds to expand their business

The strong growth witnessed by the BNPL market over the last few quarters in Singapore has made the country ripe for the rise of BNPL startups, and venture capital firms are ready to back them up.

In November 2021, Singapore-based BNPL startup, Pace, announced that the firm had raised US$40 million from global investors. Notably, the series A funding round pulled in investors such as South Korea's Atinum Partners and Japan's Marubeni Ventures. With the backing of global investors, the firm is planning to use the capital for expanding its operations, technology, and business development.

In addition to extending its services in the four markets, the firm is also considering global expansion, including in markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, over the next four to eight quarters.

Payment companies are launching commercial BNPL products in Singapore

In Singapore, there is a growing interest in commercial BNPL products. Installment products for small businesses are likely to attract payment companies to launch BNPL products in this segment.

In November 2021, Mastercard launched a commercial BNPL product in Singapore. The commercial BNPL card will allow small businesses with flexible financing options, allowing them to convert any purchase from 80 million merchants worldwide, wherever Mastercard is accepted, into periodic or monthly installments.

As small and medium enterprises are dealing with financial uncertainty, the new BNPL card is expected to drive Mastercard's expansion strategy in Singapore.

Conventional banks are launching BNPL product through long term partnership deals

The strong growth in the BNPL market across Asia has even caught the eye of traditional banking players. As a result, banks are entering into strategic alliances with BNPL platforms in Singapore to ride on the growing BNPL trend.

In October 2021, Standard Chartered Bank announced that the firm has entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with Singapore-based BNPL platform Atome. The strategic alliance with Atome has made Standard Chartered one of the first major banks to unveil a significant foray in the Asian BNPL sector. Notably, Standard Chartered invested an undisclosed amount in Atome, which provides BNPL services across all major Southeast Asian markets.

Scope

Singapore BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Grab PayLater

  • Atome

  • Hoolah

  • rely

  • octifi

  • FavePay Later

  • Split

  • Citi Bank

  • convertCASH

  • BridgerPay

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report or to enquire about the BNPL subscription which contains access to 45 BNPL country reports for 1 year, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxey70

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Netflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. fell as much as 26% during premarket trading in New York on Wednesday, after saying it had started losing customers for the first time in a decade.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsIf the declines hold, the streaming

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • ASML Stock Surges Despite Sales Forecasts Missing Estimates

    The Dutch supplier to the global chipmaking industry said sales for the first quarter were at the high end of its guidance.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Microsoft Explores a Potentially Risky New Market

    The software and videogame giant is said to be working on a opportunity that appears golden and could also explode in its hands.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Can This Bruised Cannabis Stock Make a Comeback?

    Is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a cannabis cultivator that moonlights as a marijuana investment bank, or vice versa? As interesting as Sundial's hybrid business model may be, the stock's future depends on convincing investors that it's more than a meme. All eyes will be on Sundial's forthcoming earnings report describing its performance in the fourth quarter and for all of 2021.

  • Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year, hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021. Production was lower also due to major maintenance services, which should be positive for the rest of the year, allowing Vale to maintain its annual guidance of 320-335 million tonnes of iron ore.