U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.75
    +13.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,208.00
    +85.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,414.25
    +55.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.70
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.10
    +2.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9842
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9700
    +1.3400 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,456.23
    +246.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +12.81 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,145.95
    +255.37 (+0.95%)
     

Singapore company imToken broadens its footprints in Web 3.0

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1st, imToken, Alibaba Cloud, and ChainUp announced the formation of the Web3.0 Innovation Alliance at Alibaba Cloud Day Singapore.

The alliance aims to bring together imToken's blockchain talents and expertise, Alibaba Cloud's mature Web 3.0 solutions, and ChainUp's vast experience in one-stop blockchain technology services. The collaboration of imToken, Alibaba Cloud, and ChainUp will strengthen the Web3.0 ecosystem and benefit the public by attracting more Web3.0 startups to join the alliance and incubating more Web3.0 technology innovations.

imToken and Web3.0 Innovation Alliance
imToken and Web3.0 Innovation Alliance

According to statistics, the total market value of the current Web3.0 ecosystem is approximately $24 billion, with a rapid increase to $80-100 billion by 2030. Token is always the carrier of Web3.0; as the market value grows, token is in rapid development, just as the Token type and economic model are currently undergoing rapid evolution.

Since its beginnings in Singapore in 2016, imToken has assisted over 10 million users in entering the blockchain and benefiting from the blockchain payment application. Because the Tokenized world will soon be a truth, imToken, as a crucial tool for Human-Building Interaction (HBI), has always been devoted to "everyone equal access to the Tokenized world."

On the same day, September 1, imToken announced an investment in Silence Laboratories, a cybersecurity Web 3.0 startup focusing on securely managing private keys for organizations using multi-party computing (MPC) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology. Without a doubt, the security of private keys is a critical core requirement for wallets, for imToken.

With its participation in the Silence Laboratories seeds round, imToken looks forward to future collaboration with Silence Laboratories. ImToken and Silence Laboratories are able to ensure everyone's access to the Tokenized world with the guarantees of the private key by combining imToken's rich experience in wallet products and Silence Laboratories' cutting-edge technology in Web3 security.

imToken supported and participated at the 6th edition of Devcon in Colombia in the past week in October. Ethereum is the foundation of the blockchain and is imToken's first priority business direction. Despite Devon being interrupted by COVID for two years, imToken continues to support Devcon 6 and meet all blockchain enthusiasts at Devcon in Bogota. imToken is excited sharing its most recent Tokenised World insight and discusses the future of Tokenised World with the community in Bogota, Colombia.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-company-imtoken-broadens-its-footprints-in-web-3-0--301656133.html

SOURCE imToken

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Means Absolutely Nothing Without Censorship Resistance

    The battle for how to regulate cryptocurrency might handicap the entire value proposition if we simply apply the same old rules to a new way of moving money around. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Check Point Kicks Off Earnings

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Complacency is biggest cyber risk, not hackers, Information Commissioner says

    John Edwards has warned firms to better protect themselves as the ICO issues £4.4 million fine to one company for failing to protect personal data.

  • Crypto Hacking Is Headed for a Record. There Are Dangers in DeFi.

    October is set to be the worst month so far in the ugliest year ever for hacks that have stolen digital assets, according to Chainalysis.

  • Australia flags increased penalties for data breaches following major cyberattacks

    Australia's telco, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Singtel-owned Optus, the country's second-largest telco, disclosed on Sept. 22 a hack that saw the theft of personal data from up to 10 million accounts. That attack was followed this month by a data breach at health insurer Medibank Private, which covers one-sixth of Australians, resulting in personal information of 100 customers being stolen, including medical diagnoses and procedures, as part of a theft of 200 gigabytes of data.

  • TikTok Failed to Stop Most Misleading Political Ads in Test Run by Researchers.

    TikTok failed to catch 90% of ads featuring false and misleading messages about elections, while YouTube and Facebook identified and blocked most of them, according to an experiment run by misinformation researchers, the results of which were released Friday. The test, run by the watchdog group Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, used dummy accounts to submit 10 ads in English and 10 in Spanish to the social media servi

  • This Week in Coins: More Flat Prices, Bitcoin Less Volatile Than Stocks

    Coins remain flat, crypto-friendly Berlin bank Nuri will shutter, and Ripple broke new ground in its lawsuit with the SEC.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Winding-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesThe order regarding Yango Justice In

  • Are Health Insurance Premiums Ever Tax-Deductible?

    Health insurance premiums can be tax-deductible under some circumstances. Taxpayers who itemize may be able to use this deduction to the extent that their total medical and dental expenses, including health insurance premiums, exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income. Self-employed … Continue reading → The post When Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ambani to List Financial Services, Rejig Engineering Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., will create a financial services unit to feed its consumer businesses that are contributing an increasing share of profits to the retail-to-refining conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesIt will also restructure the engineering and projects divisions as it sets about carrying out lar

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesThe nation is set to report third-quarter inflation data Wednesday, with economists expecting consumer pr

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.

  • Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

    The U.S. political committee accuses the tech giant of "discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views," according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in California. "Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

  • Merck Stock In Bullish Setup Ahead Of Q3 Results; Apple Leads FAANG Earnings Barrage

    Merck stock has been showing relative strength ahead of its Q3 earnings report. Results are due Oct. 27 before the opening bell.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesThe offshore yuan weakened as much as 0.7% to 7.2782 per

  • Stocks Are Poised to Rise on Monday

    More than a third of the S&P 500 reports earnings this week, including tech heavyweights Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTraders from London to Lima would obsess over the flows in and out of Shanghai’s huge bonded copper stockpile.

  • LDI Chaos Likely to Hurt Private Equity and Property Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesThe UK market turmoil triggered by a gilt-linked derivatives strategy is bad news for allocations to everything from private equity to real estate.The volatility left pension pots nursing heavy mark-to-market losses, forcing them to unload everything from government bonds to securitiz

  • How FedEx got off the ground from a 1965 term paper: Then & Now

    The company was named "Federal" Express because the first clients were intended to be the twelve Federal Reserve banks.