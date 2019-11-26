Singapore’s Crisis-Hit Hyflux Reaches Restructuring Deal With Utico

(Bloomberg) -- Troubled Singapore water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd. has entered a restructuring deal with Middle Eastern utility Utico FZC.

Under the agreement, Hyflux will get investment totaling S$400 million ($293 million) from Utico, according to an exchange filing. The pact caps drawn out negotiations between the two companies.

Hyflux, Singapore’s highest profile debt restructuring, had been looking for a white knight investor after a deal with Indonesian consortium SM Investments fell through in April. Its catastrophic slump stunned 34,000 individual investors, and prompted a rare public protest in the country.

Under the agreement, Utico will take up new Hyflux shares for S$300 million accounting for a 95% stake in the company. It will also give Hyflux a working capital line of up to S$100 million.

Under the proposed terms of the court-approved restructuring, S$250 million is to be paid to the unsecured debt holders. Perpetual and preference shareholders can opt for an upfront cash payment or payment in installments.

A court hearing for the debt-laden company is scheduled for Friday.

(Adds details for payout in fifth paragraph)

--With assistance from Ameya Karve, Abhishek Vishnoi and Joyce Koh.

To contact the reporter on this story: Denise Wee in Hong Kong at dwee10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Monahan at amonahan@bloomberg.net, Ken McCallum

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.