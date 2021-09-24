U.S. markets closed

Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Align and Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities to Monetize Rising Demand

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Singapore is a leading data center colocation services market in the Asia-Pacific region.

With increasing digital transformation, favorable government policies, and a business-friendly market, the market is expected to maintain robust growth. Enterprises are shifting their focus toward disruptive technologies and 5G implementations to boost colocation demand, ultimately stimulating the need for hyperscale colocation services.

Singapore's strong connectivity infrastructure and high internet penetration enhance its attractiveness as a data center hub in Asia-Pacific. The global cloud vendors strengthening their infrastructure and availability in Singapore are Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

Despite the enormous growth opportunities, the market does face several restraints, such as the dearth of real estate availability, power supply challenges for data center providers, and rising competition from other data center locations in Southeast Asia.

Key companies covered:

  • Equinix

  • Digital Realty

  • ST Telemedia GDC

  • Keppel Data Centres

Key Features

  • Emergence of energy-efficient and sustainable data centers

  • Government efforts to address land availability and power restraints

  • Innovations in data center designs, namely floating and vertical data centers to tackle land and power challenges

  • Focus on designing and building hyperscale data centers

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the market size and revenue forecast (2020-2027)?

  • What are the growth drivers and restraints shaping the market's future in Singapore?

  • Who are the leading market participants and their latest developments?

  • What is the market share of key participants (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand)?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Data Center Market Ecosystem

3. Recent Developments and Highlights

  • Data Center Developments and Highlights

4. Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

5. Market Trends

6. Location Analysis

  • Important Data Center Locations

  • Location Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Main Service Providers

8. Demand Analysis by Segments

  • Demand Analysis

9. Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Disruptive Technologies and 5G Implementation Will Boost Data Center Retail Colocation Demand

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Align and Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities to Monetize Rising Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuikpx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-data-center-colocation-services-market-report-2021-2027---align-and-enhance-hyperscale-capabilities-to-monetize-rising-demand-301384704.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

