Singapore Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2027 - Align and Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities to Monetize Rising Demand
Singapore is a leading data center colocation services market in the Asia-Pacific region.
With increasing digital transformation, favorable government policies, and a business-friendly market, the market is expected to maintain robust growth. Enterprises are shifting their focus toward disruptive technologies and 5G implementations to boost colocation demand, ultimately stimulating the need for hyperscale colocation services.
Singapore's strong connectivity infrastructure and high internet penetration enhance its attractiveness as a data center hub in Asia-Pacific. The global cloud vendors strengthening their infrastructure and availability in Singapore are Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.
Despite the enormous growth opportunities, the market does face several restraints, such as the dearth of real estate availability, power supply challenges for data center providers, and rising competition from other data center locations in Southeast Asia.
Key companies covered:
Equinix
Digital Realty
ST Telemedia GDC
Keppel Data Centres
Key Features
Emergence of energy-efficient and sustainable data centers
Government efforts to address land availability and power restraints
Innovations in data center designs, namely floating and vertical data centers to tackle land and power challenges
Focus on designing and building hyperscale data centers
Key Issues Addressed
What is the market size and revenue forecast (2020-2027)?
What are the growth drivers and restraints shaping the market's future in Singapore?
Who are the leading market participants and their latest developments?
What is the market share of key participants (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand)?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis
Key Growth Metrics
Data Center Market Ecosystem
3. Recent Developments and Highlights
Data Center Developments and Highlights
4. Growth Drivers and Restraints
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
5. Market Trends
6. Location Analysis
Important Data Center Locations
Location Analysis
7. Competitive Landscape
Main Service Providers
8. Demand Analysis by Segments
Demand Analysis
9. Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Disruptive Technologies and 5G Implementation Will Boost Data Center Retail Colocation Demand
Growth Opportunity 2 - Align and Enhance Hyperscale Capabilities to Monetize Rising Demand
