Singapore Sees Economic Recovery in 2020 as Growth Rebounds

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter than earlier estimated, with the city state projecting the recovery will take hold next year.

The final reading of gross domestic product showed the economy grew an annualized 2.1% in the third quarter from the previous three months, versus a previous projection of 0.6%, the Ministry of Trade & Industry said in a report Thursday. The economy is set to expand 0.5%-2.5% next year, compared with 0.5%-1% this year, it said.

Key Insights

Compared with a year ago, GDP rose 0.5% in the third quarter, up from an initial estimate of 0.1%. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey was for growth of 0.4%With no clarity about whether U.S.-China trade tensions will be resolved soon, Singapore’s trade-reliant economy is showing mixed signs, with the electronics industry experiencing a tentative rebound and exports still contractingThe central bank said last month it expects a turnaround in the economy toward year’s end, with a modest improvement next year alongside stable global prospects“There are signs of stabilization in the global economy even though global growth remains weak,” the MTI said in the statement. Global growth is projected to see a “modest pickup” in 2020 led by emerging markets, while growth in Singapore’s main markets of the U.S. and China will likely ease, it said“On balance, given the growth outlook for Singapore’s key final demand markets, and the projected recovery in the global electronics cycle in the year ahead, MTI expects growth in the Singapore economy to pick up modestly in 2020 as compared to 2019”

Get More

In a separate report Thursday, Enterprise Singapore forecast non-oil exports will contract 9.5% to 10% this year, compared with an August projection of -9% to -8%. It sees export growth of 0%-2% in 2020Here’s a breakdown of how some of the sectors performed: manufacturing rebounded to grow an annualized 7.6% in the third quarter from the previous three months; services rose 0.4%; construction contracted 0.1%. For more, click on this table

(Updates with comments from trade ministry)

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.