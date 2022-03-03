U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Singapore Embedded Finance Markets 2022-2029: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 33.7% on annual basis to reach US$1,046.6 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,046.6 million in 2022 to reach US$2,845.1 million by 2029.

With new insurtech firms entering the embedded insurance market in Singapore, the publisher expects innovation and competition to intensify in the country. Moreover, with insurtech firms using modern technology such as AI and machine learning to innovate with their product offerings, the publisher expects insurtech firms to invest heavily in these technologies over the next four to six quarters.

Furthermore, growth is expected to be driven by increasing partnerships among insurtech and e-commerce platforms.

  • In May 2021, Singapore-based insurtech Bolttech entered into a strategic alliance with Tiki, an e-commerce platform in Vietnam. The collaboration is expected to increase Bolttech's market share in the embedded insurance market.

The embedded insurance market in Singapore is also witnessing a growing number of mergers and acquisitions over the last few quarters.

  • Bolttech acquired Berlin-based i-surance, the next-generation B2B2C digital insurance platform. The acquisition was a part of Bolttech's strategy for global expansion. The company has a presence in 14 countries before this deal. With this acquisition, Bolttech now has its presence in 26 countries across North America, Asia, and Europe.

The fintech industry in Singapore continued its momentum in 2021 with the supportive regulatory environment in the country. Innovation in the fintech sector has driven the growth of the embedded lending industry in Singapore and is expected to remain a significant growth factor in the future.

Moreover, growing opportunities in the fintech industry has also resulted in attracting the attention of funds from foreign investors. These growing investments are expected to propel innovation and technological advancements in the embedded lending market.

  • In June 2021, Singapore-based embedded finance player MatchMove received US$100 million from a Unites States-based firm Nityo. Through the raised funds, MatchMove is planning to empower its clients by embedding own-brand digital financial services in their own platforms and apps.

With new foreign firms entering the embedded lending market in Singapore, the publisher expects innovation and competition to intensify in the country, which will boost the industry's growth over the next four to eight quarters.

Additionally, innovation in the fintech sector has driven the growth of the embedded payments industry in Singapore and is expected to remain a significant growth factor in the next 24 months. The country has become a global hotspot for fintech start-ups. An increased number of international players are entering the Singapore-embedded payments industry to capitalize on the growing opportunity.

In January 2022, Australia-based fintech platform Airwallex expanded its presence in Singapore. The company obtained its grant of a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Additionally, with the Singapore government's expanding support for fintech businesses, the country is anticipated to see an influx of new product launches and technological development in payment platforms in the next four to six quarters.

Scope

Singapore Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Singapore Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Singapore Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Singapore Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

Singapore Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz04v9

