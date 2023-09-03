Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.085

Singapore Exchange Limited's (SGX:S68) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to SGD0.085 on 20th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Singapore Exchange's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Singapore Exchange's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 63%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Singapore Exchange Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.28 total annually to SGD0.34. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Singapore Exchange has been growing its earnings per share at 9.5% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Singapore Exchange that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

