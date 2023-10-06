Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.085

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 20th of October to SGD0.085. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.5%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Singapore Exchange's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Singapore Exchange was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 93% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.1%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 63%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Singapore Exchange Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.28 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.34. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Singapore Exchange has been growing its earnings per share at 9.5% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Singapore Exchange that you should be aware of before investing. Is Singapore Exchange not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

