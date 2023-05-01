Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.08

The board of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of May, with investors receiving SGD0.08 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Singapore Exchange's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Singapore Exchange was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 67% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Singapore Exchange Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.27 total annually to SGD0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.7% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See Singapore Exchange's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Singapore Exchange has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.3% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Singapore Exchange's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Singapore Exchange might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 12 Singapore Exchange analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Singapore Exchange not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

