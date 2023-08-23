Singapore-Flagged Tanker On Move Again After Running Aground in Suez Canal
(Bloomberg) -- A Singapore-flagged LNG tanker is under way using its engines after earlier running aground in the Suez Canal, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker Says
Goldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a Week
Borrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See Relief
Stocks Fail to Catch a Bid Before Nvidia’s Results: Markets Wrap
The BW Lesmes had earlier reported its navigation status as “aground” in the heavily trafficked shipping channel, evoking memories of when the container ship Ever Given wedged itself in the canal and blocked global trade flows for about a week in 2021. It’s not uncommon for ships to run aground in the canal, and most pose little threat to navigation.
The MarineTraffic website said in a social media post that it had received an eyewitness report that the tanker had been involved with a collision with the Burri, a Cayman Islands tanker.
By 7:50 a.m. Singapore time, the Lesmes had changed its navigation status back to “under way using engines” while the Burri said it was moored.
--With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Sebastian Tong.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Never Mind Shrinking Households, Builders Are Adding Bedrooms
Drug Benefit Firms Devise New Fees That Go to Them, Not Clients
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.