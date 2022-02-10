U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,699.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,020.25
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.90
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.55
    +0.89 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    -0.94 (-4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7560
    +0.2310 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,862.92
    +657.05 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.70
    +42.99 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,650.88
    +7.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

Singapore Flexible Workspace Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022 - Collaboration and Industry Convergence to Boost Uptake of Flexible Workspaces

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Flexible Workspace Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for the flexible workspace market in Singapore is moderately optimistic. Singapore's central business district (CBD) remains the preferred location for market participants because of the area's appeal to prominent companies; these companies usually have workplace strategy policies of only opening offices in prominent locations that reinforce branding and corporate image.

Opportunities for flexible workspace in Singapore focus on property services, and ICT solutions and services. Ease of doing business attracts large corporations and multinational companies to Singapore; this is further backed by the government's sustainability drive and redevelopment of aging buildings, which have led to office spaces in the city being valued attractively.

Movement restriction during 2020 and the better part of 2021 contributed to the uncertainty around office space demand; this has made the flexible workspace model a more realistic option for business owners and organizations adopting hybrid work and operations models.

The flexible workspace market operates on a business model that may be referred to as Space-as-a-Service (SPaaS). Flexible office services (or SPaaS) focuses on enhancing user experience through convenience, comfort, and flexibility, and has led to a surge in co-living and co-working spaces in the country. Reduced expenditure, flexibility in lease period, modern amenities and trendy services, and maintenance-inclusive assets, such as lighting and air-conditioning, drive the adoption of this business model.

The shift in trends and high expectation from occupiers has made growth challenging for smaller or new flexible office operators. Gaps in the expectations of occupiers and operators continue to be an issue, primarily because of the dynamic nature of occupiers' operations approach and business environment. Another identified challenge in the market is perception of the flexible workspace being a temporary space with non-exclusive address. This end-user perception may impede potential growth of flexible office in Singapore.

On the other hand, city fringe or suburban locations are in demand too. However, flexible workspace requirements in these areas may focus on smaller number of desks requirement, catering to hybrid working models and the WNH trend. End users with flexible offices in these areas usually maintain a main office in the CBD.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Flexible Workspace Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Gross Domestic Product

  • Price and Inflation Trends

  • Foreign Investments

  • Construction

  • COVID-19 Impact

  • Singapore Office Space Overview

  • Sustainability in Singapore Office Space

  • COVID-19 Impact on Office Space

  • Flexible Workspace Overview

  • COVID-19 Impact On Flexible Workspace

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Lettable Space Forecast

  • Lettable Space Analysis - Pre-2020

  • Lettable Space Analysis - 2020

  • Lettable Space Analysis - Post-2020

  • Occupancy Rate

  • Pricing Overview

  • Technology and Application Focus

  • Competitive Environment

  • Industry Structure

  • Market Share by NLA

  • Proposition of Market Participants - WeWork

  • Proposition of Market Participants - JustCo

  • Proposition of Market Participants - IWG

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Providing Conducive Environment for Better User Experience and Collaboration

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships with Stakeholders and ICT Providers for Market Advancement

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Adoption for Modernization of Workplace

  • Growth Opportunity 4: The WNH Value Proposition for Greater CX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8in8f


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bro

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Auto

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zebra Technologies Hurdles Q4 Goals, Stumbles With Outlook

    Zebra Technologies on Thursday edged above Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but missed views with its guidance.

  • ArcelorMittal raises dividend, announces new $1 billion capital return

    ArcelorMittal, the world's second largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it would increase its dividend and announced a new $1 billion capital return for the first half of the year after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. It raised its dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.38, a 27% increase. ArcelorMittal said it expects steel consumption, excluding China, to grow between 2.5% and 3% and sees its own steel shipments rising by 3% in 2022.

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • L.A. Rams tap Blade to provide helicopter services for Super Bowl Sunday

    The Los Angeles Rams has teamed with Blade Air Mobility Inc. to provide helicopter charter services to bypass traffic gridlock in the days leading to Super Bowl Sunday. New York-based Blade Air Mobility (Nasdaq: BLDE) said it will provide helicopter services to invited guests across the Los Angeles skyline and SoFi stadium throughout the week. Blade will travel between L.A.-area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Orange County and the rooftop of the Rams’ hospitality headquarters at Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi in Inglewood, California, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'

  • Publicly traded trucking company Yellow Corp. shifts main executive office from longtime Kansas base to downtown Nashville

    The company has been based near Kansas City, Missouri, for many years and will retain a sizable office presence there. Yellow's 2021 revenue would rank the company among the ten largest publicly traded businesses based in Greater Nashville, according to Business Journal research.

  • ‘If You’re Playing the Audit Lottery as a Taxpayer, You’re Asking for Trouble.’ There’s a Price for What You Claim as ‘Business’ Expenses.

    This can put financial advisors and paid tax preparers in an uncomfortable position. “If it’s transparently unethical, I will fire the client,” said Don Grant, a certified financial planner in Wichita, Kan. “I will not go against IRS rules.” While Grant does not provide tax preparation services for clients, he might work with their accountant to address certain tax issues.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing