SINGAPORE FLIGHT BOOKINGS UP 305% AHEAD OF GRAND PRIX

·2 min read

Sojern sees strong travel intent ahead of the islands first Formula One in three years

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With this year's Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix set to see its biggest turnout since its first night race back in 2008, the island city is once again ready to host world-class events after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the majority of COVID restrictions now lifted, visitor arrivals in Singapore rose for the sixth consecutive month in July to 726,601, up from 543,733 in June, according to the tourism board. Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, shares travel trends and insights ahead of the return of the first Grand Prix in three years.

How is travel intent to the Little Red Dot looking?

Following the steady easing of COVID restrictions global flight bookings to Singapore are up 305%* since the start of 2022. Bookings have bounced back from 13%** to 50% of 2019 levels*** (when comparing weekly booking volumes in 2022 vs. 2019), demonstrating strong interest in travel to the popular Southeast Asia destination. In the leadup to the F1, Oceania, primarily Australia, has shown the greatest interest in Singapore travel, up 17% in 2022 versus 2019. Other notable regions with market share increases compared to 2019 volumes include South Asia (+5%), Western Europe (+3%), Middle East (+1%), with Sojern anticipating that as we move closer to the F1 date travel demand from neighbouring regions such as Southeast Asia and East Asia will also increase.

Australia retains its position as Singapore's top origin country in 2022, while increasing its market share at the same time (+18% from 18% in 2019 vs 36% in 2022). In alignment other notable countries moving up in 2022 are India (+6% from 4% in 2019 vs 10% in 2022), Philippines (+5% in 2022), and Indonesia (-3% from 7% in 2019 vs to 4% in 2022), with new countries for 2022 including the United Kingdom and South Korea in 6th and 10th places respectively. The United States (8%) and Thailand (6%) remain in the top five whilst China and Japan drop out of the top 10 in 2022, which may in part be attributable to ongoing inbound and outbound travel restrictions in both countries.

Present in the market since 2015, Sojern's portfolio in the city-state includes large hotel groups such as Frasers Hospitality, Accor and Hyatt, as well as the flag carrier airline Singapore Airlines, the title sponsor of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix. Please see the full version of the press release here.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveller intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. Thousands of hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travellers around the world.

SOURCE Sojern

