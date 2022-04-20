U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Skyland Bio-Energy, 800 Super Holdings, Lam Tak, Westcom Bio-Tech, A1 Environment, UglyGood and Cambi

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore food waste recycling market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.

Factors such as the increasing awareness for food waste recycling, backed by the numerous benefits associated with the process, along with the increasing number of initiatives of the Government of Singapore that promoted food waste recycling are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, factors such as the growing food & beverage sector in the nation, backed by the growing sales for different food products are expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.

The Singapore food waste recycling market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 30 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 20 Million in the year 2020.

The Singapore food waste recycling market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by food waste type, process, application, and by food waste producer. Based on food waste type, the market is segmented into cereals, fruits & vegetables, sea food, meat, oilseeds, processed food, and others.

By the end of 2030, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 15 Million amongst all the other segments. Additionally, the segment generated a revenue of around USD 8 Million in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Singapore food waste recycling market that are included in the report are Skyland Bio-Energy Pte Ltd, 800 Super Holdings Limited, Lam Tak Pte Ltd, Westcom Bio-Tech Pte Ltd., A1 Environment Pte Ltd, UglyGood, Cambi ASA, and others.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

5. Industry Risk Analysis

6. Food Waste Management Hierarchy

7. Cost Analysis

8. Analysis of Resource Sustainability Act 2019

9. Assessment of Food Waste Disposed, Recycled and Generated

10. Competitive Positioning

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Skyland Bio-Energy Pte Ltd
11.2. 800 Super Holdings Limited
11.3. Lam Tak Pte Ltd
11.4. Westcom Bio-Tech Pte Ltd.
11.5. A1 Environment Pte Ltd
11.6. UglyGood
11.7. Cambi ASA

12. Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market
12.1. By Value (USD million)
12.2. Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
12.3. By Food Waste Type
12.4. By Process
12.5. By Application
12.6. By Waste Producers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5up96a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


