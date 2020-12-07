U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Singapore’s government launches blockchain innovation program with $8.9 million in funding

Catherine Shu
·2 min read
An evening view of Helix Bridge and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore
An evening view of Helix Bridge and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

A group of Singaporean government agencies is launching a new research program for blockchain technology with $12 million SGD (about $8.9 million USD) in funding. Called the Singapore Blockchain Innovation Programme (SBIP), the project is a collaboration between Enterprise Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority and the National Research Foundation Singapore. It has support from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank and financial regulator.

SBIP’s funding comes from the National Research Foundation, and will be used to develop, commercialize and encourage the adoption of blockchain technology by companies. The program will first focus on the use of blockchain in trade, logistics and the supply chain.

According to a press release, the program "will engage close to 75 companies" over the next three years. It is already working with Dimuto, a global supply chain platform, to use blockchain technology to trace perishables with the goal of improving farmers’ creditworthiness.

The program’s other plans include finding ways to help blockchain systems and networks collaborate with one another, and growing the blockchain sector’s talent pool.

Blockchain has the potential to revolutionize the supply chain

While companies ranging from startups to giants like IBM have been exploring the use of blockchain technology to create more transparent and cohesive supply chains for years, the issue has become more urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in international logistics and supply chains.

In a statement, Peter Ong, the chairman of Enterprise Singapore, said "COVID-19 has emphasized the need for trusted and reliable business systems in the new digital world. Blockchain technology helps embed trust in applications spanning logistics and supply chains, trade financing to digital identities and credentials."

Singapore’s government is positioning itself as a partner to blockchain developers and companies, with the goal of becoming a "crypto hub" that is more open to the technology than other countries. Other blockchain-related government initiatives include the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Ubin. Launched in 2016, Project Ubin announced in July that its multi-currency payments network had proved its commercial potential after tests with more than 40 companies.

Project Ubin, the Singaporean money authority’s blockchain initiative, moves closer to commercialization

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Sometimes, the experts will tell us what we already know. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has built a legendary reputation in financial circles, for taking his firm from a home business in his two-bedroom apartment to the international hedge fund giant, employing over 1,500 people and managing more than $138 billion in total assets. But when questioned on how he did it, or how today’s investors can survive the ongoing pandemic crisis, his advice can sound downright ordinary.Dalio’s advice for investing during the pandemic can be summed up easily enough. First, he says to diversify the portfolio. Diversification means spreading out the risk, which in turn will reduce your losses should one – or even several – investments turn south. Second, Dalio tells us not to bother trying to ‘time the market.’ Even the pros don’t usually get this right, and Dalio says that simply buying into a stock you like, and holding it long term, is a better strategy then trying to buy in at the right time. The stock market is a risky place to put your money, and Dalio understands that. His tactics for mitigating that risk are age-old – and have arguably brought him great success. Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Bridgewater's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks Dalio's fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Baxter International (BAX)We will start with Baxter International, a healthcare company based outside of Chicago. Baxter produces medical devices and other products for the treatment of acute and chronic conditions, particularly blood, immune, and kidney diseases. The company markets mainly to healthcare professionals and institutions, rather than the open market, and boasts over $11 billion in annual revenue.The company’s revenues through 2020 have been stable, and in-line with historical values. Baxter ended 2019 with a $3 billion quarter; that slipped to $2.72 billion 1Q20, but had risen steadily to $2.97 billion by 3Q20. The company pays out a modest dividend for investors, which at 24.5 cents per common share gives a yield of 1.3%.Dalio’s position in Baxter is a new one for him. His firm bought up 124,701 shares of the stock, a holding that is worth $9.73 million at current prices.5-star analyst Danielle Antalffy, of SVB Leerink, writes of Baxter, “[We] see BAX's underlying fundamentals -- accelerating sales growth, meaningful margin expansion -- as unchanged. One of the most meaningful datapoints in this quarter was 6% peritoneal dialysis patient growth… well ahead of the mid-single-digit long-term growth outlook for the Renal business that the Street is modeling. As the COVID pressures begin to lift, visibility into the long-term growth drivers should improve, and we would expect the shares to move meaningfully higher.”In line with her bullish comments, Antalffy rates BAX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $105 price target implies a 34% one-year upside potential. (To watch Antalffy’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus rating on Baxter is a Strong Buy, based on 12 reviews that include 11 Buys against just a single Hold. The stock is selling for $78, and its $95 average price target suggest it has room for ~22% upside growth in 2021. (See BAX stock analysis on TipRanks)CVS Health Corporation (CVS)The next stock is another healthcare company, but where Baxter, above, markets to the professional side of that sector, CVS aims squarely at the consumer healthcare market. This company is best known as the CVS pharmacy chain, and is a staple of the retail scene. CVS stores offer a range of home healthcare and hygiene products, along with basic groceries, pharmacy services, and some more specialized prescription medical equipment. The company has brought in more than $130 billion in annual revenues for the past three years.CVS’ revenues showed a slight dip this year, during Q2, when economic conditions deteriorated, but quickly rebounded. The sequence of quarterly earnings in 2020, $66.7 billion, $65.3 billion, and $67.1 billion, show a steady sales base, to be expected from a retailer dealing in products mainly deemed essential during the shutdown policies. Q3 EPS came in at $1.66, well ahead of consensus expectations of $1.33.The dividend here is 50 cents per share, and has been held steady at that level for over three years now. The payment annualizes to $2, and gives a yield of 2.7%.Dalio’s Bridgewater bought 320,039 shares of CVS stock last quarter, expanding a test position that the firm already held. The buy boosted the total holding dramatically, to 333,804 shares, which are now worth $24.87 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill notes that CVS looks set for a ‘peaceful transition of power’ when the current CEO, Larry Merlo, steps down next year. "While we believe Ms. Lynch will likely consider executing upon CVS’ vertically integrated care delivery strategy, we do expect her to take a fresh look at the business and have little fear of exploring new directions. We believe Mr. Merlo’s legacy will be having the courage to try to reshape and better utilize the struggling retail pharmacy with the Aetna deal," Hill noted."CVS is in the early innings on delivering against its vision of a vertically integrated healthcare services company with outsized consumer engagement," the analyst concluded.To this end, Hill rates CVS shares as a Buy, and gives them a $101 price target, indicating his confidence in 35% growth potential over the next months. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, CVS has 7 recent Buy reviews and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The average price target is $83.29, suggesting an 11% upside from the current share price of $74.50. (See CVS stock analysis on TipRanks)Darling Ingredients (DAR)With the last stock, we move from healthcare to the food industry. Darling Ingredients recycles the waste products of the restaurant industry and the animal-processing industry – namely, oils, fats, and grease – and manufactures usable meat and bone meals, yellow grease, and tallow. The company’s products are used in pet foods, animal feeds, bioenergy, and fertilizers. Darling has delivered strong performance through 2020. The company’s quarterly earnings have held between $848 million and $852 million during the corona crisis, while earnings have been shown year-over-year gains in each quarter. The Q3 results included 61 cents EPS on $850 million in top line revenues. DAR stock has been rising steadily since last winter’s market crash, and is up ~77% year-to-date.This is another new holding for Dalio and Bridgewater. During Q3, the fund pulled the trigger on 69,392 shares, which are now worth $3.46 million. Covering the stock for Wolfe Research, 5-star analyst Sam Margolin is impressed by Darling’s combination of cutting-edge renewable fuels and mature feed segments. “We rate DAR Outperform because of its rapid growth in the Renewable Diesel segment (Diamond Green Diesel JV), supported by its feedstock/manufacturing advantage sourced largely from the base business… DAR’s other segments are Food and Feed ingredients, which are relatively mature compared to Fuels. While we do not expect material growth in Food and Feed, we note that margins in the segments have been remarkably steady over recent years…”These comments support Margolin’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $67 price target implies 34% upside growth next year. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that DAR is a Strong Buy. Shares are currently priced at $49.87, and the $58.83 average price target suggests double-digit growth of 18%. (See DAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Steve Wozniak's Blockchain Venture Lists Cryptocurrency Token, Reaches $950M In 13 Minutes

    Steve Wozniak's blockchain venture Efforce has listed its cryptocurrency token on the HBTC exchange.What Happened: Efforce listed the token under the symbol WOZX on Dec. 3. It reached "$950M in the first 13 minutes, 10 times the listing price," according to a company press release. The company says investors have given it a valuation of $80 million valuation in private sales.The WOZX/USDT pair was trading at 1.5250 (approximately 1.48 USD) as of Sunday afternoon, gaining 38,93% over the previous 24 hours at the HBTC exchange.Why It Matters: Wozniak first mentioned Efforce in July 2019 at the Delta Summit in Malta, according to news publication The Malta Independent.The company's goal is to use blockchain to "improve the way we use energy and lower energy consumption without changing our habits," Wozniak said at the summit.Efforce plans to become a marketplace to help fund energy efficiency projects using blockchain. The projects will be able to get funded, getting crowd contributions from investors using Efforce's token WOZX. The company is registered in Malta because the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder said he had long wanted to invest in the region."It has been on my mind for decades. Like no other place in the world," he said.Image: Gage Skidmore via WikiCommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * MicroStrategy Buys Million Worth Of Bitcoin, Topping Up Holdings To 6M * Guggenheim Fund Mulls Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The stock market is signaling a ‘severe’ drop is imminent, says contrarian strategist

    Investors are crowding into the stock market right now, and they aren't seeing the big signals that indicate they are about to get caught up in a rough period of selling, says our call of the day from contrarian investor Steven Jon Kaplan.

  • ‘Urgent’ Stimulus Package Isn’t That Urgent

    It’s hard to believe that the economy could survive and thrive during the state lockdowns preferred by Democrats in the last eight months, but it cannot scrape by for eight weeks until Bidenomics arrives and the spending floodgates reopen.

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Car Stocks For 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken over the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • JPMorgan Warns of Crowded Trades Amid Markets’ ‘Clear Consensus’

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s strong consensus in markets right now and investors need to position to hedge against crowded trades, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The last time such a strong agreement on strategy existed was in late 2017 and early 2018, and that time period serves as a reminder that such a consensus view rarely plays out in its entirety, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. Global stocks reached records in January 2018 amid massive inflows, but extended positioning in risk assets became a concern and the next month the “Volmageddon” volatility spike crushed trades that many investors had viewed as a sure thing.“For asset allocators, what is thus important is scale exposures to avoid an overly concentrated portfolio,” according to the report. “One way of scaling exposures to the consensus trading themes is by limiting exposure to the most crowded ones.”Strategists from firms including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley expect a risk-on environment into 2021 as the global economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19. Positive news on vaccines has bolstered the idea. With central banks and governments pumping in stimulus to counter the pandemic, many see the makings of a bumper period for assets such as high-yield debt, emerging-market currencies and value stocks.For JPMorgan, those crowded trades include: short the U.S. dollar versus cyclical developed-market currencies, long copper and long Bitcoin. On the other hand, bullish positions on oil and gold are less crowded, as are overweight emerging-market equities relative to developed ones, according to the report.Still, medium-term equity positioning appears to be average rather than overbought, the strategists said.“Any equity correction in the near term would represent a buying opportunity,” they said. “We are only in the middle of the current bull market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boeing, Fiverr And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" on Friday, Jim Cramer said Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is still a buy, even though the Dreamliner numbers weren't that good and the stock went down.Instead of Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR), Cramer would rather buy Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR).Cramer prefers Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) over Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS).Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) is too speculative for Cramer. He would not buy it.Cramer would buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) under $500.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is good, said Cramer.He wants to stay long BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK).Cramer is confused by Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK). He thinks the company is finally getting some love, but something has to happen soon or otherwise it will die again. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Mike Khouw Is Bearish On US Dollar * 'Fast Money' Picks For December 7(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Better Due Diligence Would Have Turned Up More Clues About Nikola Founder Trevor Milton: Financial Times

    Investors may have found warning signs about Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) founder Trevor Milton if they had bothered to look, Financial Times reported today in one of its regular "Big Read" features.Due Diligence Gaps: The British newspaper dug into Milton's business history, speaking with with past employees, customers, advisers and investors, who said Nikola was the latest in a string of Milton's business failures. "It is a tale of company failures and lawsuits that beg the question of why investors did not look more closely at Mr Milton's business history," FT reported.Milton's previous company, dHybrid Inc., a maker of hybrid fuel systems for diesel trucks, ran into quality problems and lawsuits. Workers were sent across the country to fix the "under-engineered" systems, former employees said.A major customer sued dHybrid for misrepresenting its products' capabilities. The case was dismissed.Milton's earlier ventures included a failed home security business and an ecommerce website.One Nikola investor said his company did not undertake due diligence because of the credibility it placed one of Nikola's existing investors.Why It Matters: Nikola and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced a deal in September, but it quickly unraveled after short seller Hindenburg Research published a report questioning Nikola's product claims. This famously led to the revelation that Nikola had rolled one of its hydrogen-powered vehicles downhill in a promo video to make it appear the vehicle was operating.Milton subsequently resigned as executive chairman, though he remains the largest shareholder. (FT reports that it was personal allegations, accompanied by sexually-charged screenshots posted on Twitter, that led Milton to quit, not Nikola's falling share price.) GM last week dropped its earlier agreement to take an 11% stake in Nikola. It also will not manufacture Nikola's Badger truck. GM will still provide some fuel-cell technology to Nikola.The fallout also has raised questions about the use of SPACs to take a company public, the listing vehicle used by Nikola.Price Action: Nikola's share price fell 14.6% last week on news of the much-reduced deal with GM, ending at $18.88. GM's was down just under 1% at $44.40 to end the week.Meanwhile, short-sellers are cleaning up on Nikola's travails.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Google Accuses Ask.com Owner IAC Of Browser Hijacking: Wall Street Journal * FTSE Russell To Drop 8 Chinese Companies From Some Indices, In Response To US Blacklist(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Vaccinations Set To Start: Stock Market Rally Outlook; Apple, Google Are Buys Now

    Dow Jones futures: After another strong week, there are reasons to bullish or cautious about the stock market rally. Apple and Google are in buy zones.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Ford Motor Co. cuts contract workers effective immediately, ends buyout period for salaried employees

    After confirming the new Ford Bronco would be delayed, the automaker trims jobs to adjust staffing to better align with work priorities.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • Airbnb and DoorDash IPOs, Pfizer vaccine review: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, FDA staffers will convene to discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receiving authorization to be distributed throughout the country. A couple of hotly anticipated initial public offerings will also draw investor focus.

  • Could you get a second stimulus check by New Year's?

    President-elect Biden says a round of immediate $1,200 payments "may still be in play."

  • Time Is Running Out to Skip RMDs and Get 401(k) Coronavirus Hardship Withdrawals. Here’s How to Act to Minimize Future Taxes.

    Americans worried about financial stress from the pandemic have until year’s end to take advantage of tax-friendly provisions in the Cares Act, moves that require some planning to avoid draining retirement funds or unleashing a hefty tax bill in the future.

  • 3 Potential Stock Plays for the Week Ahead

    The stock has been on fire for the past two weeks, moving from $6.50 to $8.30. The stock has been cut in half as significant progress continues on a deployable vaccination. The shares were showing some signs of life Friday with the stock pushing higher from a recent wedge.

  • Federal agency finds no wrongdoing in Kodak loan: report

    The inspector general for the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC), which was administering the loan, told Democratic lawmakers he found no evidence that agency officials had any conflicts of interest in the plans, the report said. Representatives for Kodak and DFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the e-commerce colossus and a top airline. * A couple of vehicle makers and and a top solar play were among the more bearish calls.December has arrived, and the big U.S. indexes were marginally higher in the past week. Yet, it was a tough week for big tech, which faced challenges from the president, mergers, former employees, regulators and more regulators.Much of the focus on COVID-19 vaccines has shifted to distribution issues, and traders and investors are looking for clues on how the big retailers are faring so far as the holiday shopping season rolls out.It also was a week that saw a disappointing jobs report, the return of a former Fed chief, yet another new video streaming platform, a troubled aerospace giant finally ready to fly and movie theaters taking another big hit.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls "Apple Analyst: iPhone Manufacturer Warrants Premium To The S&P 500" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why an analyst who sat on the sidelines for nearly two years has turned bullish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). What do the iPhone build plans suggest, and will Mac and iPad sales see upside too?In "Amazon Option Trader Makes .7M Bet On 42% Upside," Wayne Duggan discusses how at least one large option trader is betting the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock rally will continue deep into 2021, even though growth stocks like Amazon have underperformed value stocks since Election Day.New products and backlog growth in the GE Healthcare division have prompted a price target hike on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock, according to Priya Nigam's "General Electric Analyst Lifts Price Target After Health Care Segment Update." See how the pandemic has boosted this division.Jayson Derrick's "Why United Airlines Is RayJay's Top Airline Pick For Travel Recovery" focuses on why one key analyst believes United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is better positioned than its peers to take advantage of a post-pandemic recovery in travel. Are some smaller players worth a look too?For additional bullish calls in the past week, also have a look at the following: * Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December * 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer In December * Why BofA Is Upgrading Health Care REITsBears In Wayne Duggan's "Bearish Ford Option Trader Bets .1M Stock Is Headed Lower Over The Next 2 Years," see why one large options trader is making a big bet that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are headed lower in the long term. Is the company's electric vehicle strategy to blame?Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley Downgrades Palantir, Says Risk/Reward Paradigm Shifts Decidedly Negative" shows what has changed for software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) since its direct listing in September that requires a reassessment of its valuation.The shifting political landscape has consequences for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR). So says the analyst featured in "Barclays Downgrades First Solar As Tariff Tailwinds Subside" by Priya Nigam. Is there anything that might help offset near-term headwinds?"This Nikola Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead For Investors" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) faces more downside ahead, even after the shares pulled back when General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) declined to take an ownership stake in the electric truck maker.Be sure to check out these additional bearish calls: * Markets Risk Short-Term Correction On Overbought Stocks, Morgan Stanley Warns * Canadian Cannabis Stocks Are Becoming Less Desirable Investments, Data SuggestsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain * Notable Insider Buys in the Past Week: Biglari, Coty, Danaher, Foot Locker And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Biggest Renewable Energy Companies

    With Orsted A/S leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest renewable energy companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Airbnb plans to raise price target range for IPO: source

    The U.S. home rental firm had on Tuesday set a price range for its IPO to sell shares at $44 and $50 apiece. Airbnb could communicate the upwardly revised price range to investors in a public filing on Monday, the source added, requesting anonymity as the plans are private. At the upper end of the new range, Airbnb would sell $3.1 billion in stock and have a fully diluted valuation, which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units, of $41.8 billion.