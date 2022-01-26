U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    +44.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,434.00
    +249.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,374.75
    +234.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.30
    +22.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    +0.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.10
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.84
    -1.06 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1640
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,669.28
    +1,182.12 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.31
    +35.73 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.75
    +126.29 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Singapore Grants Approval for INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test as Consumer Self-test for SARS-CoV-2 Control

·2 min read

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHASE Scientific International LTD (PHASE Scientific), today announced that its INDICAID™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (INDICAID™) has received authorisation from the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore, which can make it available for use by individual citizens in the city as a self-testing tool for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test - Accurate and easy-to-use
INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test - Accurate and easy-to-use
PHASE Scientific-Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/PHASE Scientific)
PHASE Scientific-Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/PHASE Scientific)

Dr Ricky Chiu Yin-to, Founder and CEO of PHASE Scientific, welcomes the authorisation of INDICAID™ for use in Singapore. "The COVID-pandemic has entered into another critical phase with the emergence of the Omicron variant and a new wave of infections. The faster one can know if he or she is COVID-19 infected, the sooner he or she can isolate immediately and get appropriate care."

"The Singapore Government has been encouraging regular self-testing for all, including fully vaccinated individuals. I strongly support this arrangement as it is a matter of public responsibility. Antigen rapid test is convenient to use and can provide fast results. It is the best option for large-scale screening and is an effective way to help limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2," says Dr Chiu.

INDICAID™ is a lateral flow immunoassay designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in direct nasal swab samples. It has been validated in the world's largest clinical trial for a product of its kind with over 22,000 samples from the community in Hong Kong that were asymptomatic. The results demonstrated that INDICAID™ had excellent sensitivity and specificity and was a high-performing product for fast and effective SARS-CoV-2 screening.

INDICAID™ is developed in Hong Kong and is the first antigen rapid test product in the Greater China region to have obtained the US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization. It is easy-to-use with no special equipment or facilities needed and the result is available within as fast as 20 minutes. The product is used globally for regular SARS-CoV-2 screening to meet various emergency testing requirements. To date, sales have been made to 30 countries with over 20 million kits sold.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hsa.gov.sg/consumer-safety/articles/covid19_selftests

About PHASE Scientific International Limited

PHASE Scientific is a fast-growing biotechnology company dedicated to inspiring a new state of health. We are committed to providing patients and healthcare providers with innovative diagnostic and data tools that will assist them in understanding their health and making better health decisions. The company was founded by UCLA bioengineers and has its headquarters in Hong Kong, along with offices in Southern California and Mainland China. For more information: https://phasescientific.com/.

SOURCE PHASE Scientific

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock of this small biotech with an underdog cancer drug climbed 46%

    Gilead Sciences, which sold the drug for $3 million less than three years ago, still could come out a winner if the drug is approved by the FDA for patients with the blood cancer myelofibrosis.

  • Sierra Oncology's Bet On A Failed Gilead Drug Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Sierra Oncology reported a late-stage win Tuesday for a bone cancer drug it acquired at a discount — and the biotech stock catapulted.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech launch study of omicron vaccine, and FDA halts use of two COVID antibody treatments

    One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's halting the use of antibody drugs as COVID-19 treatments because they don't work on the highly contagious omicron variant, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech announced they are launching a trial to evaluate an omicron-based vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 55.

  • Coronavirus: ‘We know that new variants will crop up,’ doctor says

    Emergency medicine physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Omicron hospitalizations, COVID-19 vaccines, as well as two cases of a subvariant of Omicron, called BA.2,&nbsp; confirmed in Washington, D.C.

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • Free N95 Masks Available At CA CVS, Costco And Walgreens Soon

    Federal officials are working with CVS, Costco, Walgreens and more to bring free N95 masks in varying sizes to California stores this week.

  • Immix Biopharma's IMX-110 / Anti-PD-1 Combo Therapy Shows Extended Median Survival In Animal Studies

    Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model, in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system. Historically, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination: 2 chemotherapies and two immunotherapies in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model. "This data highlights why we are excited to collaborate with BeiGene on our planned 2022 Phase 1b/2a combination

  • Inside an ICU, a depleted staff struggles to keep going

    Angie Wheeler had bonded with her patient, and now his body was failing. The nurse tried not to let him see the concern in her eyes. It was only the day before that he had told her about his job, his wife and children. Now, the intensive care unit's head doctor told Wheeler, he needed to be placed on a ventilator. She donned her protective gear and headed in.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Nearly two years into the co

  • COVID-19 deaths: Vaccine misinformation is ‘killing people,’ doctor says

    Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at University of Alabama-Birmingham, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the importance of vaccine shots and how misinformation is impacting people's perception of the severity of COVID-19.

  • People needing IVF urged not to go abroad to create ‘designer babies’

    Genetic testing for certain traits can ‘lead to grave misunderstandings’, experts warn

  • The US Government Will Soon Offer Free N95 Masks

    On January 19, the US Government announced that it will make 400 million N95 masks available to the public for free. The masks have been sent to thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the country - including Hy-Vee, Meijer, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger - where you can pick up a maximum of three masks per person.

  • Omicron's Incubation Period Is Short: Here's Why That Matters

    Omicron's incubation period is shorter than previous COVID-19 variants. Here's why that matters.

  • What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

    You may have to step away from all your favourite foods unfortunately

  • FDA Holds Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy IND For Compromised Immune System Disorder

    The FDA has issued a hold, pending Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) clearance, on Mustang Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: MBIO) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MB-207 in patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID). The application was submitted to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 study to assess MB-207 (lentiviral gene therapy) in patients who have been previously treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and for whom re-treatment is indicated. The FDA has

  • COVID: Health Experts Weigh Impact Of BA.2. Stealth Strain Omicron

    A new coronavirus strain called BA.2, has been dubbed the stealth Omicron variant because it is harder to detect. Andrea Nakano on its impact on the pandemic.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Omicron Will Cause "Pain and Suffering" in These States

    The COVID-19 virus has found a way to affect every corner of the U.S. at some point. But since the beginning of the pandemic, the timing with which certain places have been hit with surges in cases and hospitalizations has varied from region to region. Now, as Omicron continues to spread through new areas, chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning that certain states could see significant "pain and suffering" in the coming weeks. Read on to see which places could soon see the

  • Pensacola man spent 54 years in search of the love of his life. He lost her in seconds

    Craig Heathcoe said he tried to save Angela Meeks from the flames after a small portable heater accidentally caught their camping tent on fire.

  • Iowa doctor goes national and stages hospital 'jailbreaks' for COVID-19 patients

    Dr. Mollie James, who operates a clinic in Chariton, is a surgeon and critical care specialist who trained at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

  • First Signs of Omicron Infection

    With a sharp increase in COVID cases still taking place, the winter surge continues to rage across the country. To date, the New York Times reports over 70 million cases in the U.S. and 865,687 deaths as a result of COVID have been reported. While experts are hopeful the surge will ease up soon, for now taking precautions and protecting yourself from catching COVID is essential. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Katie Passaretti. MD, Vice President and Enterprise Chief Epidemiologist at

  • ‘No bed means no beds’: Nurse’s Covid rant goes viral

    ‘No beds for your stroke, no beds for your heart attack, no beds for your car crash, no beds for your sick child’