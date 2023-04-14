Singapore Halts Policy Tightening After First-Quarter Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its monetary policy settings unchanged after five straight tightening moves since October 2021, pointing to rising global growth risks and ebbing inflation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, maintained the slope, center and width of the currency band, according to a statement Friday. The decision came at the same time as gross domestic product data that showed the economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter.

Ten of 22 respondents in a Bloomberg survey had predicted the decision, while the remaining 12 had expected a tightening.

“With intensifying risks to global growth, the domestic economic slowdown could be deeper than anticipated,” the central bank said. “While inflation is still elevated, MAS’s five successive monetary policy tightening moves since October 2021 have tempered the momentum of price increases. The effects of MAS’s monetary policy tightening are still working through the economy and should dampen inflation further.”

The city-state’s officials have continued to cite the risks of still-elevated inflation, with MAS Chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam noting earlier this week that the central bank would focus on ensuring medium-term price stability as the basis for sustained economic growth.

Even as price gains linger at a 14-year high, policymakers also are watching for more signs of economic weakness that would tend to cool inflation. Already, GDP shrank 0.7% in the first quarter from the October-December period, the city-state’s worst contraction since the three months to June of 2021. The manufacturing sector fared the worst because of output decline, falling 6% from a year earlier.

The Singapore dollar weakened 0.35% following the decision indicating that some investors were hoping for further tightening by the MAS.

Singapore’s GDP growth is projected to moderate significantly this year, in line with the global goods and investment cycle downturn and as demand boosts from post-Covid reopenings fade, the monetary authority said in the statement. A “sharp downturn” in the global electronics industry will have outsized impact on the region, where the sector has significant production and trade presence.

That threatens trade-reliant Singapore’s view that it can avoid a recession as the central bank sees risks to growth globally and domestically “tilted to the downside.” The city-state expects to grow anywhere between 0.5%-2.5% this year — a forecast that was reiterated Friday. It also expects exports, which are more than one-and-a-half times the island’s GDP, will decline 2% in 2023 in the worst-case scenario and post zero growth in the best case.

MAS’s hold on policy suggests it’s bracing for a sharp global slowdown. If growth and core inflation in the city state slow significantly in the second half of the year — as the central bank forecasts — the conditions may be in place for it to ease at its next meeting in October.

—Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

Core inflation — most closely tracked by the MAS — will remain elevated in the next few months but should progressively ease in the second half of 2023 and end the year significantly lower, the central bank said.

The “MAS statement is somewhat dovish,” Selena Ling, head of treasury research & strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said, adding that core CPI is expected to ease materially by end-2023 and “growth projected to be below trend this year.”

The MAS cautioned that prospects for Singapore’s GDP growth this year have dimmed, with growth in major trading partners slower in 2023 than the pace in the previous two years.

“The global growth outlook remains uncertain,” according to the MAS statement. “The impact of tighter monetary policy in the advanced economies could be amplified by fragilities in the financial system, further restraining credit growth and dampening confidence. The risks to growth in the global economy and in Singapore are tilted to the downside.”

The city-state’s reading of global conditions matches the tone out of Washington this week, where officials convening for meetings organized by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have pointed to still-bubbling risks of banking turmoil that could restrict credit conditions and accelerate downturns in many economies.

That puts the focus more on global growth risks ahead, even as inflation remains a headache for most economies worldwide, according to the IMF’s latest outlook.

