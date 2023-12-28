Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,839.75
    +6.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,021.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,143.75
    +30.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.60
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,097.10
    +4.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1120
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7890
    -0.0970 (-2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    12.43
    -0.56 (-4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2811
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3000
    -0.2910 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,444.09
    +1,206.41 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.87
    +38.31 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.95
    +27.44 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,541.00
    -140.24 (-0.42%)
     

Singapore imposes civil penalty on Credit Suisse for managers' misconduct

Reuters
A view of the Credit Suisse office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed a civil penalty of S$3.9 million on Credit Suisse AG for the bank's failure to prevent or detect misconduct by its relationship managers, the regulator said on Thursday.

Relationship managers in the bank's Singapore branch had provided clients with "inaccurate or incomplete post-trade disclosures, resulting in clients being charged spreads which were above bilaterally agreed rates for 39 over-the-counter (OTC) bond transactions", the MAS said in a statement.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

