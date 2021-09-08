Philippines Defers Easing; U.S. Deaths Top 650,000: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines backtracked on easing curbs in the capital region, while Japan may extend state of emergency orders. Authorities in Singapore aren’t ruling out re-imposing pandemic restrictions after Covid-19 infections jumped to a one-year high.

The death toll topped 650,000 in the U.S., which reached three-quarters of adults with at least one vaccine dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s shot trimmed infection risk by about half in a trial of South Africa health workers. The study, which found that the vast majority of breakthrough infections were mild, included several weeks of a third wave of infections.

Israel is showing the world how evaluating progress against the virus is changing. Though the country has become a pandemic hot spot, the number of severe cases appears to have peaked.

Saudi Arabia Lifts UAE Travel Ban Ahead of Dubai Expo (1:27 p.m. HK)

Saudi Arabia lifted a travel ban to neighboring United Arab Emirates starting Wednesday, opening up a key market weeks ahead of the Dubai Expo 2020 trade fair.

The lifting of restrictions, which also included resumption of travel to South Africa and Argentina, came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to de facto UAE leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The move will come as a boost for the delayed Expo 2020 event, which Dubai has been preparing for a decade.

Philippines Defers Easing (12:11 p.m. HK)

Philippine authorities have deferred easing restrictions on public movement in the capital region, keeping the current curbs potentially through Sept. 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday.

Metro Manila, an area that accounts for about a third of the Philippine economy, will remain under the second-toughest restrictions on movement -- called “modified enhanced community quarantine” -- Roque said in a statement. Restaurants are limited to take-away and delivery business, and beauty salons and spas are shut, he said.

Australia’s Victoria to Lift Regional Lockdown (10:35 a.m. HK)

The Australian state of Victoria will end its lockdown of all regional areas outside Melbourne except for one council zone with high case numbers, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told a press conference Wednesday.

Lockdown will end for all parts of regional Victoria except for Greater Shepparton. The regions will have movement restrictions eased with venues also allowed to open with numbers caps. Schools will also re-open.

Vietnam May Ease Some Travel Curbs (10:32 a.m. HK)

Vietnam’s health ministry is considering relaxing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people on a trial basis in some unspecified southern localities, the government website reported.

Separately, Ho Chi Minh City plans green cards for vaccinated residents and will ease social distancing curbs for those partially and fully inoculated, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the city’s mayor.

IMF Approves $600 Million Loan to Tanzania (9:02 a.m. HK)

The International Monetary Fund approved nearly $600 million in emergency lending for Tanzania’s health system and economic-recovery efforts as the nation battles the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The fund’s executive board approved a total of $567 million in funds -- $189 million under the Rapid Credit Facility and $378 million under the Rapid Financing Instrument. The resources will help pay for the nation’s “urgent balance of payment needs” stemming from the virus, the IMF said.

South Korea to Mull Shift to ‘Living With Virus’ (7:45 a.m. HK)

The chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the country will be ready by the end of October to shift its strategy from suppressing Covid-19 to managing it while living a normal life, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong told lawmakers during a parliament session that KDCA aims to complete the work of fully inoculating 90% of the elderly and 80% of adults by end of October.

Indonesia Allows J&J, CanSino Shots (7:41 a.m. HK)

The govt has issued emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccines made by CanSino Biologics Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, Bisnis Indonesia reported, citing the food and drug regulator. Both shots will be administered to people aged 18 years and older.

Japan Plans to Extend Virus Emergencies (7:34 a.m. HK)

The Japanese government is making arrangements to extend the state of emergencies in areas including Tokyo to the end of September, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing several unidentified officials. The emergencies are scheduled to expire Sept. 12.

Japan May Approve Glaxo’s Covid Drug (7:26 a.m. HK)

Japan’s health ministry is planning to hold a panel meeting later this month to decide whether to approve GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s and Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Covid-19 antibody drug Sotrovimab, broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified person.

If approved, it will be the second drug that can be used to treat patients with mild symptoms in Japan.

Vietnam Extends Loan Repayment Deadlines (7:15 a.m. HK)

Vietnam’s central bank ordered commercial banks to continue to delay payments for some loans until June 30, 2022, to help businesses hurt by the pandemic, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

Central bank also asked lenders to exempt or reduce interest payments on some loans until June 2022.

U.S. Infection Rate Was Vastly Underestimated (3:57 a.m. HK)

The true number of U.S. infections at the end of 2020 was more than 100 million, just under a third of the population and far more than the 20 million previously reported, according to a study cited by the National Institutes of Health. Many cases were undetected because of limited testing and asymptomatic infections early in the pandemic.

The study, by researchers at Columbia University, used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how many people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which indicate past infections. The researchers calculated that just 11% of all cases were confirmed by a positive test result in March 2020.

Myanmar Seeks 24 Million Doses by November (1:25 p.m. NY)

Myanmar’s junta said it wants to receive 10 million doses each in September and October and 4 million in November. The country targeted vaccinating half its population by year-end.

Boris Johnson Hikes Taxes to Offset Covid Costs (1:17 p.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the insurance payroll tax will rise 1.25 percentage points starting next year to help rescue the National Health Service from backlogs generated during the pandemic. A tax on dividends will also increase 1.25 percentage points.

All working adults, including those of state pension age, will be subject to the higher levies, which are expected to generate 36 billion pounds ($50 billion) over the next three years. The House of Commons is expected to vote on the tax package Wednesday.

Separately, about 80% of people age 16 and older have been vaccinated with both doses in Britain. Around 89% have received one dose. More than half of all 16- and 17-year-olds in England have received their first vaccine.

U.S. Hits 75% Mark for Adult Vaccination (12:43 p.m. NY)

Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The country hit the 70% threshold in early August, four weeks beyond President Joe Biden’s target.

The spread of the delta variant caused another surge of infections in the U.S. over the last month and accelerated vaccinations. But hesitancy among many Americans has left the nation well behind many other countries for inoculation. Biden plans on Thursday to address efforts to curb the pandemic.

J&J Shot Halves Health-Worker Infections (11:59 a.m. NY)

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine cut the risk of getting infected by about half, according to a trial of almost half a million health workers in South Africa. The vast majority of the breakthrough infections were mild, the study’s co-leader said, citing unpublished data.

The Sisonke study included several weeks when South Africa was going through a third wave of coronavirus infections, spurred by the delta variant.

