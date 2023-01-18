Singapore insurance broker eazy and Porsche Singapore announce exclusive partnership

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eazy Pte Ltd, a leading broker for insurance services, has announced an exclusive partnership with luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche in Singapore.

(PRNewsfoto/eazy Pte Ltd)

Under this strategic partnership, eazy will be providing automotive insurance and curated benefits for Porsche owners in Singapore. With its long history of serving Porsche clients since 2013, eazy has garnered over 70% market share of local Porsche-related insurance, and this partnership is a testament to eazy's outstanding track record and affinity with the brand.

"We are acutely aware of how discerning Porsche owners and drivers are. By their choice of car, they have come to expect exceptional standards of quality, performance and service. We will continue to deliver excellence in all our touchpoints and are very excited about the road ahead with Porsche." said Douglas Chia, CEO of eazy. "This partnership is testament to how far we have come as a Singapore-founded company and how our ambitions are very much aligned with Porsche's as well."

"With our ambition of becoming Singapore's leading insurtech company, we are committed to harnessing technology innovation to create a simple, transparent and 'eazy' platform that allows Porsche owners to review, consider and purchase the right insurance products for their automotive and lifestyle needs. The end result is to create a seamless customer journey and the ultimate goal of enabling individuals in Singapore to fulfil their dream of owning a Porsche."

"This is just the beginning of what we envision to be a long and successful partnership ahead with Porsche. In the near future, we will be looking at bringing even more bespoke offerings to the table. With customers becoming more digitally savvy, connected and demanding, we see these challenges as areas of opportunity to solidify our position in the luxury automotive and lifestyle insurance market. In the words of our partner, Porsche epitomises freedom and independence; and we will endeavour to create customer experiences that deliver on that promise." said Chia.

Story continues

About eazy

As a digital-led financial disruptor, eazy believes in harnessing the power of technology to make the process of buying insurance simpler, faster and more transparent for its customers. Backed by

47 years of success as one of Singapore's leading insurance brokers, eazy is changing the way insurance is considered and bought.

To learn more, visit eazy.com.sg.

Contact:

Nicholas Wong

Content Strategist

E: nicholas.wong@eazy.com.sg

M: +65 97294545

SOURCE eazy Pte Ltd