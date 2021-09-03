Singapore Monetary Authority Adds Binance to Investor Warning List

BeInCrypto –

Singapore’s financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has added Binance to its investor warning list, becoming yet another country to warn investors.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s financial regulator, has added Binance to its investor alert list. The list warns investors of companies or firms that “may have been wrongly perceived as being licensed or regulated by MAS.” This is similar to a warning issued by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Bloomberg asked the MAS questions about the incident — and it may be more than just a warning. According to the report,

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto