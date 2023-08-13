U.S. markets closed

Singapore Open to Importing Electricity From India, ST Says

Xiao Zibang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is open to importing electricity from regional countries including India, the Straits Times reported Sunday, in a push to improve energy security in the city-state.

The Energy Market Authority welcomes proposals to import as much as four gigawatt of electricity into Singapore, according to the report. It is seeking bids till Dec. 29 and will select and appoint companies to import the electricity.

EMA’s comments were in response to media queries on a reported plan by India and Singapore to link their power grids, the newspaper said.

Read More: Singapore Struggles to Fix Power Market After Wild Price Swings

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.