U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.50
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,395.00
    +82.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,974.25
    +66.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.80
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    -0.62 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.10
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.15 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3007
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5000
    +0.5000 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,842.04
    +1,077.83 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.88
    +23.96 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,837.86
    +38.15 (+0.14%)
     

Singapore Payment Firm Thunes Takes Majority Stake in AML and Compliance Platform Tookitaki

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, a Singapore-based global payments company, today announced that it has taken a majority stake in the anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance technology firm, Tookitaki Holding Pte Ltd ('Tookitaki') by making an investment of over $20 million. The alliance of both firms empowers the banking and financial services industry to fight money laundering and offer safe and secure payments to customers.

Per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates, between 2 to 5% of the global GDP, or US$800 billion to US$2 trillion, is laundered each year. This criminal activity threatens the good functioning and integrity of the banking and financial services marketplace. With the increase in cross-border payments, the risk of money laundering goes up significantly, and so do compliance costs. Moreover, a recent report by JP Morgan suggests total annual transaction costs for global cross-border payments have climbed to US$120 billion. Regulatory compliance forms a significant percentage of this amount, and any reduction will deliver crucial savings for Thunes' customers.

Adding Tookitaki to Thunes' global network addresses an urgent need for payments and other financial institutions to embed automated, streamlined compliance processes, decreasing risks and reducing overall costs. Thunes is able to extend Tookitaki's industry-leading compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities to further safeguard the businesses and create more transparency around the payment flows of its global customers. Its customers include gig economy platforms Grab, Deliveroo, UberEats; Digital money transfer operators Moneygram, Western Union and Remitly; neobank Revolut; and fintech and mobile wallets Paypal, Singtel Dash, M-PESA and Airtel. The company tracks over 180 million transactions annually.

"We are very excited to have Tookitaki join us. This alliance will give all Thunes customers access to next-generation tech compliance systems, reducing the cost of transferring money across borders. At the same time, all Tookitaki's banking and fintech clients will automatically gain access to Thunes' network, unlocking pathways to scale globally. We've already identified multiple ways to grow faster together, increasing the value we provide to our customers. We'll be working to accelerate our growth plans jointly," said Peter De Caluwe, CEO of Thunes.

Thunes and Tookitaki businesses will continue to operate independently, with the alliance strengthening both companies and enabling them to accelerate their global business expansion.

"At Tookitaki, we have been passionate about fighting financial crime and expanding our AML capabilities globally. Thunes is recognised for its far-reaching global network, and the alliance provides us with an 'unfair' opportunity to offer our proven and powerful AML solution to banks and fintechs across the fastest growing economies as well as the biggest," said Abhishek Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Tookitaki.

Singapore-based Tookitaki was founded in November 2014, and employs over 100 people across Asia, Europe and the US. It delivers AML and compliance solutions to some of the world's leading banks and financial institutions, using Big Data and machine learning (ML) technologies. The alliance with Thunes allows Tookitaki to deepen its presence in core APAC markets, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. The alliance also sets the international benchmark for financial compliance and security and creates a safe and secure foundation for more inclusive global payments.

"Our approach to AML monitoring is highly adaptable to changing market needs and customer behavior and fundamentally changes how machine learning is applied to detecting financial crime," added Abhishek.

Thunes Media Contact: sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com
Tookitaki Media Contact: tookitaki@preciouscomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-payment-firm-thunes-takes-majority-stake-in-aml-and-compliance-platform-tookitaki-301527095.html

SOURCE Thunes

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Three Issues Pressuring ChargePoint's (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

    In 2022, it would be foolish to deny that electric vehicles (EVs) are not the future of transportation. However, transitory periods open up new opportunities, in this case in developing and maintaining recharging networks. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose to prominence as a company that would tackle that problem. Yet, in the last 16 months, the stock has been on a steady decline.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Zigzagged on Monday

    Rising interest rates spook investors, but a positive earnings report from TSMC helps to calm the market.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Should You Investigate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) At US$76.05?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ). The company's stock received...

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]

  • U.S. Homebuyers Are Getting Discouraged by Rising Rates and Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Potential homebuyers are getting discouraged by rising mortgage rates and home prices, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Battle for Donbas Has BegunGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtU.S. con

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.