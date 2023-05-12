Singapore Post Limited Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Singapore Post Limited (SGX:S08), which a week ago released some disappointing annual results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at S$1.9b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 72%, coming in at just S$0.0062 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Singapore Post's two analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be S$1.90b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 43% to S$0.0062 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of S$2.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.037 in 2024. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to S$0.51.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Singapore Post's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.6% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.7% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Singapore Post.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Singapore Post. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Singapore Post that you need to take into consideration.

