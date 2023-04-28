U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,887.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,203.00
    -28.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.70
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.77
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.0960 (+2.80%)
     

  • Vix

    17.03
    -1.81 (-9.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8730
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,510.84
    +652.25 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.41
    +9.09 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.58
    -21.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,573.97
    +116.29 (+0.41%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Amazon's earnings

Singapore private residential prices rise 3.3% in Q1, signals strong demand

Reuters
·1 min read
A view of private residential apartments and public housing estates in Singapore

(Corrects to restore dropped word in first paragraph)

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's private property prices rose in the first quarter, official data showed on Friday, slightly higher than the flash estimate, reinforcing a months-long robust demand that has forced authorities to introduce tough new cooling measures.

Singapore's private residential property price index rose 3.3%% in the first quarter, compared with 3.2% in the flash estimates, and much higher than the 0.4% increase in the previous quarter.

Rentals of private residential properties increased by 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023, a marginal moderation from the 7.4% increase in the previous quarter.

Singapore raised levies on private property purchases in a surprise move late on Wednesday night to cool the market, including a doubling of stamp duties for foreigners to an eye-watering 60%.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)