Singapore Q3 GDP expands 6.5% y/y, largely matching forecasts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's economy grew 6.5% in the third quarter, preliminary official data showed on Thursday, broadly in line with economists' forecast.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an expansion of 6.6% year-on-year for the third quarter.

Gross domestic product had jumped 15.2% year-on-year in the second quarter, due to a coronavirus-induced low base in the same quarter last year.

