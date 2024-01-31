Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,932.00
    -19.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,624.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,450.25
    -138.25 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.70
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.80
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.31
    -0.29 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2676
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8090
    +0.2190 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,001.70
    -415.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,666.31
    +33.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,286.71
    +220.85 (+0.61%)
     
Yahoo Finance Chartbook:

33 charts that explain markets and the economy right now

Singapore regulator begins in-depth review on Grab's acquisition of Trans-cab

Reuters
·1 min read
A man walks past a Grab office in Singapore

(Reuters) - The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Wednesday said it has commenced an in-depth review of the proposed acquisition of Trans-cab, Singapore's third-largest taxi operator, by ride-hailing company Grab Holdings' unit.

Nasdaq-listed Grab had in July announced its intention to acquire Trans-cab in a deal including a combined taxi and private-hire-vehicle fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles owned by Trans-cab.

The review is underway after the parties submitted necessary documents to the CCCS on Jan. 25, following the regulator's comment expressing inability to confirm that the deal would not pose competition concerns.

"Upon completion of the review, the CCCS will decide whether to issue a favorable or an unfavorable decision on the proposed acquisition," the CCCS said in a statement.

The commission found that Grab's proposed two-year duration to address competition concerns raised by CCCS was inadequate. Further, it said that Grab's self-policing monitoring mechanism was insufficient.

The regulator said during the review, Grab is allowed to propose revised commitments that would address the concerns raised.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Advertisement