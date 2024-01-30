Singapore Says It Got $9.5 Billion in Investment Pledges in 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore said investment commitments last year slowed to S$12.7 billion ($9.5 billion) from a record S$22.5 billion in 2022, with authorities viewing the performance as a show of confidence in the city-state in a tough global business environment.
The commitments are expected to create 20,045 jobs over the next five years, according to the Economic Development Board, the country’s investment promotion agency. About 58% of those jobs are likely to be in services, 26% in research and development and the remaining 16% in manufacturing.
“The flow of investment commitments demonstrate confidence in Singapore as a trusted hub for business, innovation and talent, and a gateway to a growing Asian region,” the EDB said in a statement Tuesday.
While the latest investment commitments pale in comparison to 2022’s record showing, the EDB said total business expenditure commitments, job creation and expected value-add to the economy in 2023 were higher than in the previous year.
The EDB warned that the outlook for the current year remains challenging, “due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, policy uncertainty created by electoral contests in many jurisdictions, increased competition for investments and macroeconomic uncertainty.”
