U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,002.25
    -30.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,629.00
    -197.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,772.25
    -137.25 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.10
    -10.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.22
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +0.19 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2300
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0270
    -0.1380 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,564.09
    -382.96 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.96
    -17.32 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.78
    -5.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Singapore’s Sea Is Said to Eye Sale of Phoenix Labs to Cut Costs

Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is considering a sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashes costs and focuses on its core business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company is working with an adviser on the potential divestment, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. The sale process hasn’t formally started and investor interest has been muted so far, said the people.

Sea, the company behind the popular Free Fire battle royale game, acquired Phoenix Labs about three years ago in a deal that valued the game developer at more than $150 million. Talks are preliminary and there is no guarantee that Sea will be able to sell the studio for more than it paid, the people added.

Singapore’s Sea Buys Dauntless Developer to Expand Gaming Empire

The tech giant is now scaling back its overseas footprint and peripheral businesses as rising competition and investor skepticism force the company to focus on profitability, rather than on expanding abroad. In January, Sea’s e-commerce unit Shopee pulled out of Poland, completing its full retreat from Europe.

The company faces increasing pressure to cut costs, with growth in its e-commerce and gaming business slowing after a pandemic-era high. Consumers are pulling back on spending online, as rising interest rates and prices weigh on the economy.

Sea has lost more than $160 billion of its market value since October 2021 on questions about its money-making prospects. Last month, Sea founder Forrest Li announced it was freezing salaries for most staff and paying out lower bonuses, bracing for a worsening global economic environment in 2023. That followed deep job cuts in 2022.

--With assistance from Yoolim Lee and Tao Zhang.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Laboratories Not Yet in the Clear as We Approach Earnings

    Abbott Laboratories is expected to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators before shareholders get the company report card. In this daily bar chart of ABT, below, I can see that prices have rallied from late October.

  • China’s Economic Recovery May Keep Natural Gas Market Tight in 2023, Top Exporter Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery could keep the natural gas market tight this year, said Australia’s biggest exporter.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe real impact of Beijing’s exit from C

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • Goldman, BofA Give Up Lead Roles on Mega Adnoc Gas IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. have relinquished their lead roles on Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s planned mega initial public offering of its natural gas business, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington

  • An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks

    Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.

  • Emerson Electric Secures Key Role In $6B Chemical Project In Middle East

    Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will provide automation technologies, software and analytics for the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex in Qatar. Emerson will be a part of a consortium with Viasat Energy Services, a division of global communications company Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT). The $6 billion integrated polymers project is currently under construction and scheduled to go online in late 2026. The complex will include an ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year

  • Is ServiceNow Now Ready to Rally?

    ServiceNow has seen its charts turn sideways from September and prices have recently rallied above the highs of the past three months and just closed above the declining 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned higher from October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed above the zero line for an outright buy signal.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • 1 Stock to Own for a Bull Market in 2023

    It's nice to think about, isn't it? A bull run in 2023 would be welcomed by investors, especially after the rough 2022 experienced by the stock market. While there's no way to know how 2023 will turn out, it's interesting to consider what companies would benefit most from an up year in the markets.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $241.45, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day.

  • US plant outages send oil refining margins to 3-month high

    Refining margins are on the rise as more plants undergo outages due to accidents or delayed maintenance due to the pandemic.

  • BP's FPSO Vessel Departs From China to its Final Destination

    The FPSO departure is a milestone for the GTA project, which is the epitome of BP's strong hydrocarbon strategy.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Celsius Holdings by 2033

    Few companies generated the buzz (and returns) of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) in 2022. Let's see why this pair of beverage stocks might be better investments than the energy drink maker. Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is the third-largest coffee chain in the U.S., and aims to have 800 stores in operation next year.

  • Blockstream Raises $125 Million for Mining Despite Industry Bloodbath

    Blockstream is deploying more capital toward expanding its hosting services.

  • Oil falls $2/barrel on economic jitters, U.S. crude stock build

    Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to $80.13 per barrel.

  • Oil-Field Services Can Keep Fetching a Premium—From Customers

    Halliburton and SLB are having better luck fetching premium pricing from their oil-and-gas customers than they are from shareholders.

  • Are Danaher Shares Poised for a Rally?

    Life sciences company Danaher Corp posted a fourth quarter earnings beat Tuesday morning but the stock is under selling pressure. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since June. Prices are moving sideways but have managed to climb above the 40-week moving average line.

  • Oil prices finish lower as traders rethink demand expectations

    Oil futures finished lower on Tuesday, pulling back from recent gains that lifted prices to their highest level in two months, with weakness in the U.S. economy prompting traders to rethink their energy demand expectations. Prices for oil have seen support since the start of the year on continued optimism over the demand outlook from China after the country dropped COVID restrictions. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, settled lower after posting a gain of more than 6% a day earlier on forecasts for colder U.S. weather.