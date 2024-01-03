Singapore Shipping Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited's (SGX:S19 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Singapore Shipping

The Executive Chairman Chio Kiat Ow made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$89k worth of shares at a price of S$0.25 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.23). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Chio Kiat Ow was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Chio Kiat Ow bought a total of 471.00k shares over the year at an average price of S$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:S19 Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2024

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Singapore Shipping insiders own 52% of the company, worth about S$48m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Singapore Shipping Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Singapore Shipping insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Singapore Shipping and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

