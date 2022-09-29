Singapore SMEs Triumph Against New Challenges
25 Singaporean SMEs win the prestigious SME100 Awards
SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 sees the rising costs of raw materials and as the inflation rates soar and interest rates continue to rise, SMEs in Singapore managed to sustain their business and even displayed great resilience against the challenging environment.
The SME100 Awards makes its return to Singapore with over 400 Singaporean SMEs being nominated as businesses grasp at the opportunity for a stimulus to restarting and growing their businesses post-pandemic.
The SME100 Awards continues to adopt one of the most stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. The five-step process included both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100 percent interview requirement with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). Only 25 businesses emerged as winners of the SME100 Awards 2022 after going through this gruelling process.
"SMEs continue to be the first affected by a downward economic cycle and are among the last to recover even as the economy recovers. The SME100 award recipients are among those that have demonstrated resilience, strength, and growth despite the challenges." said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.
On top of the prestigious SME100 Awards, the nominees are also able to compete to win the special category of Singapore's Best Start-up which requires the business to be operating no older than 2 years and has shown superior growth and ability to navigate the challenging economic crisis through strategic planning and strong execution.
The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Singapore is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.
The official auditor of the SME100 Awards Singapore is Crowe Singapore with AmCham and Orchard Road Business Association being credited as supporting organisations.
2022 Singapore SME100 Award Winners (in alphabetical order):
No
Company
Industry
1
Advancedata Network Pte Ltd
IT & Digital
2
Ariescope Mejor Trading Pte Ltd
Trading & Wholesaling
3
Cybervault Innovations and Technologies Pte Ltd
IT & Digital
4
Dashmesh Singapore Pte Ltd
Trading & Wholesale
5
Eastcom Systems Pte Ltd
IT & Digital
6
Envirotec Controls (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd
Real Estate & Construction
7
Gabcotech Innovations Pte Ltd
IT & Digital
8
Global Radiance Ship Management Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services
9
Gutcare Holdings Pte Ltd
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
10
Hako Technology Pte Ltd
Financial Services
11
Home Clean Home Services Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services
12
I Design & Build Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services
13
Kosmode Health Singapore Pte Ltd
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
14
Kvur Pte Ltd
Media & Creative Industries
15
Mattress International Pte Ltd
Trading & Wholesale
16
Measurement Engineering Pte Ltd
Industrial Products
17
Nanas Design Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services
18
RK Recruitment Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services
19
SG Global Commodity Pte Ltd
Trading & Wholesaling
20
SJP Sealing Technology (S) Pte Ltd
Industrial Products
21
Tele-Click Trading Pte Ltd
Commercial Products
22
Titan Digital Media Pte Ltd
Media & Creative Industries
23
Unthreats Pte Ltd
Professional & Business Services
24
Werkz Engineering Pte Ltd
Real Estate & Construction
25
Wiz Technologies (S) Pte Ltd
IT & Digital
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd (SGX:1AZ), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
About SME100 Awards
The SME100 Awards is a business recognition awards program recognising and celebrating fast- growing and the most innovative SMEs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam across 20 selected industries. The awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). More than just an award, SME100 is a powerful learning and business development platform. Through our extensive university-level classes, enrichment seminars, workshops, and forums - SME owners and key personnel can up-skill themselves with the latest know- how and intelligence.
