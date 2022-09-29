U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

Singapore SMEs Triumph Against New Challenges

·4 min read

25 Singaporean SMEs win the prestigious SME100 Awards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 sees the rising costs of raw materials and as the inflation rates soar and interest rates continue to rise, SMEs in Singapore managed to sustain their business and even displayed great resilience against the challenging environment.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2022 Singapore SME100
Congratulations to the Winners of 2022 Singapore SME100

The SME100 Awards makes its return to Singapore with over 400 Singaporean SMEs being nominated as businesses grasp at the opportunity for a stimulus to restarting and growing their businesses post-pandemic.

The SME100 Awards continues to adopt one of the most stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. The five-step process included both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100 percent interview requirement with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). Only 25 businesses emerged as winners of the SME100 Awards 2022 after going through this gruelling process.

"SMEs continue to be the first affected by a downward economic cycle and are among the last to recover even as the economy recovers. The SME100 award recipients are among those that have demonstrated resilience, strength, and growth despite the challenges." said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.

On top of the prestigious SME100 Awards, the nominees are also able to compete to win the special category of Singapore's Best Start-up which requires the business to be operating no older than 2 years and has shown superior growth and ability to navigate the challenging economic crisis through strategic planning and strong execution.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Singapore is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The official auditor of the SME100 Awards Singapore is Crowe Singapore with AmCham and Orchard Road Business Association being credited as supporting organisations.

2022 Singapore SME100 Award Winners (in alphabetical order):

No

Company

Industry

1

Advancedata Network Pte Ltd

IT & Digital

2

Ariescope Mejor Trading Pte Ltd

Trading & Wholesaling

3

Cybervault Innovations and Technologies Pte Ltd

IT & Digital

4

Dashmesh Singapore Pte Ltd

Trading & Wholesale

5

Eastcom Systems Pte Ltd

IT & Digital

6

Envirotec Controls (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd

Real Estate & Construction

7

Gabcotech Innovations Pte Ltd

IT & Digital

8

Global Radiance Ship Management Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services

9

Gutcare Holdings Pte Ltd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

10

Hako Technology Pte Ltd

Financial Services

11

Home Clean Home Services Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services

12

I Design & Build Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services

13

Kosmode Health Singapore Pte Ltd

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

14

Kvur Pte Ltd

Media & Creative Industries

15

Mattress International Pte Ltd

Trading & Wholesale

16

Measurement Engineering Pte Ltd

Industrial Products

17

Nanas Design Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services

18

RK Recruitment Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services

19

SG Global Commodity Pte Ltd

Trading & Wholesaling

20

SJP Sealing Technology (S) Pte Ltd

Industrial Products

21

Tele-Click Trading Pte Ltd

Commercial Products

22

Titan Digital Media Pte Ltd

Media & Creative Industries

23

Unthreats Pte Ltd

Professional & Business Services

24

Werkz Engineering Pte Ltd

Real Estate & Construction

25

Wiz Technologies (S) Pte Ltd

IT & Digital

For more information, please visit http://sme100.asia.

About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd (SGX:1AZ), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

About SME100 Awards
The SME100 Awards is a business recognition awards program recognising and celebrating fast- growing and the most innovative SMEs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam across 20 selected industries. The awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). More than just an award, SME100 is a powerful learning and business development platform. Through our extensive university-level classes, enrichment seminars, workshops, and forums - SME owners and key personnel can up-skill themselves with the latest know- how and intelligence.

Media Contact:
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
+6012 269 2701
adrian@businessmedia.asia

SOURCE Business Media International

