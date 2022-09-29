Singapore SMEs Triumph Against New Challenges

25 Singaporean SMEs win the prestigious SME100 Awards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 sees the rising costs of raw materials and as the inflation rates soar and interest rates continue to rise, SMEs in Singapore managed to sustain their business and even displayed great resilience against the challenging environment.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2022 Singapore SME100

The SME100 Awards makes its return to Singapore with over 400 Singaporean SMEs being nominated as businesses grasp at the opportunity for a stimulus to restarting and growing their businesses post-pandemic.

The SME100 Awards continues to adopt one of the most stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. The five-step process included both qualitative and quantitative analysis, as well as a 100 percent interview requirement with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). Only 25 businesses emerged as winners of the SME100 Awards 2022 after going through this gruelling process.

"SMEs continue to be the first affected by a downward economic cycle and are among the last to recover even as the economy recovers. The SME100 award recipients are among those that have demonstrated resilience, strength, and growth despite the challenges." said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.

On top of the prestigious SME100 Awards, the nominees are also able to compete to win the special category of Singapore's Best Start-up which requires the business to be operating no older than 2 years and has shown superior growth and ability to navigate the challenging economic crisis through strategic planning and strong execution.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Singapore is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The official auditor of the SME100 Awards Singapore is Crowe Singapore with AmCham and Orchard Road Business Association being credited as supporting organisations.

2022 Singapore SME100 Award Winners (in alphabetical order):

No Company Industry 1 Advancedata Network Pte Ltd IT & Digital 2 Ariescope Mejor Trading Pte Ltd Trading & Wholesaling 3 Cybervault Innovations and Technologies Pte Ltd IT & Digital 4 Dashmesh Singapore Pte Ltd Trading & Wholesale 5 Eastcom Systems Pte Ltd IT & Digital 6 Envirotec Controls (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd Real Estate & Construction 7 Gabcotech Innovations Pte Ltd IT & Digital 8 Global Radiance Ship Management Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services 9 Gutcare Holdings Pte Ltd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 10 Hako Technology Pte Ltd Financial Services 11 Home Clean Home Services Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services 12 I Design & Build Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services 13 Kosmode Health Singapore Pte Ltd Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology 14 Kvur Pte Ltd Media & Creative Industries 15 Mattress International Pte Ltd Trading & Wholesale 16 Measurement Engineering Pte Ltd Industrial Products 17 Nanas Design Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services 18 RK Recruitment Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services 19 SG Global Commodity Pte Ltd Trading & Wholesaling 20 SJP Sealing Technology (S) Pte Ltd Industrial Products 21 Tele-Click Trading Pte Ltd Commercial Products 22 Titan Digital Media Pte Ltd Media & Creative Industries 23 Unthreats Pte Ltd Professional & Business Services 24 Werkz Engineering Pte Ltd Real Estate & Construction 25 Wiz Technologies (S) Pte Ltd IT & Digital

For more information, please visit http://sme100.asia .

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd (SGX:1AZ), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

About SME100 Awards

The SME100 Awards is a business recognition awards program recognising and celebrating fast- growing and the most innovative SMEs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam across 20 selected industries. The awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit, and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability, and vision). More than just an award, SME100 is a powerful learning and business development platform. Through our extensive university-level classes, enrichment seminars, workshops, and forums - SME owners and key personnel can up-skill themselves with the latest know- how and intelligence.

