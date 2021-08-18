U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,259.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,992.25
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.00
    +5.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.55
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5310
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,986.35
    -1,276.75 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.27
    -57.08 (-4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,558.80
    +134.33 (+0.49%)
     

Singapore Startup HyperLive Announced the Launch of #SGLive Initiative Led by Celebrity Ambassadors Marcus Chin and Nick Shen

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLive Entertainment, a Singapore startup has announced the launch of #SGLive, an initiative led by Singaporeans to support local businesses in their post-pandemic recovery journey. Through shared resources and leveraging a network of business owners, celebrities, sponsors and donors, the mission of the #SGLive initiative is to encourage more Singaporeans to embrace the spirit of giving and support one another during these unprecedented pandemic times.

An Initiative to Help Singaporeans, by Singaporeans
An Initiative to Help Singaporeans, by Singaporeans

The #SGLive initiative aims to pull invaluable resources together to help businesses pivot into digital transformation successfully while at the same time, empowering aspiring individuals to create live content to drive potential customers to companies in need. Local celebrities Marcus Chin and Nick Shen have been appointed as ambassadors of the #SGLive initiative.

Disruptions to people's work lives from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year have fuelled significant growth in businesses seeking to pursue live streaming as a new strategy to reach out to customers. The pandemic has driven a massive increase in the overall audience for live content and online purchases. While most business owners know the importance of digitalising and going virtual, yet despite best efforts to transform digitally, many companies find difficulties during their live streaming attempts, citing a lack of audience and poor sales conversion. Insufficient influencer-led marketing efforts, poor audience engagement due to uninteresting content, inadequate live streaming production experience and skill sets are the likely reasons for the challenges faced by business owners. Several companies are unable to monetise the same way as they used to during pre-COVID-19 physical events as the interaction with their audience is limited by platform features and technology.

HyperLive aims to collaborate with strategic partners and help companies enter the field of professional live streaming by utilising shared resources on its new interactive platform while leveraging the popularity of local and global influencers. As part of the #SGLive initiative, HyperLive digital events will be held in a fashionable way for various industries, including tourism, F&B, arts and entertainment, film and theatre as well as mice events, with elements of shoppertainment, edutainment and socialtainment injected into the creation of the live content. Companies will be invited to participate in these digital events which are slated to create a similar merchant-consumer experience in a physical event. From shared resources, companies benefit from increased brand awareness, growth of organic followers, improved audience engagement through influencer-led marketing and most importantly, achieving higher sales conversions

HyperLive's co-founder Sean Wong said, "During these difficult times, we hope that the #SGLive initiative will provide the opportunity to bring Singaporeans of diverse backgrounds together, encourage one another and help businesses in need to overcome their crisis. Part of our #SGLive initiative is also to support charitable causes to help disadvantaged families. We are hopeful that through this initiative, others will be inspired to work together to create positive impact in our society."

SOURCE HyperLive Entertainment

Recommended Stories

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • State Street, Firm Behind Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue, Is Vacating New York City Offices

    The financial giant told staffers they wouldn’t be returning to its Midtown Manhattan offices, as firms across business lines question whether New York’s costs, taxes and uncertain recovery from the pandemic make it worthwhile to maintain their offices there.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With Gensler Urging Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • OAN Loses Appeal Against Maddow, Must Pay MSNBC at Least $250,000

    Theo WargoFringe right-wing network One America News lost the appeal of its defamation suit against MSNBC and star host Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, with a panel upholding a previous federal court ruling against OAN that required them to pay $250,000 of the defendants’ legal fees.OAN, owned by Herring Networks, initially sued Maddow for $10 million in July 2019 after the MSNBC star said on her show that the Trump-boosting network is “paid Russian propaganda,” calling her remarks “malicious and utte

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP's exit from petroleum, which made up just 5% of its annual earnings, speeds up its exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from environmentally conscious investors. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making.

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • Australia's Woodside shares drop on BHP petroleum merger

    Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday in the market's first verdict on a merger with BHP Group's petroleum business that will turn it into a global top 10 oil and gas producer. The deal, announced after the market closed on Tuesday, involves Woodside doubling its share base to acquire BHP's oil and gas arm in a nil-premium merger to create a roughly A$40 billion ($29 billion) company. Woodside shareholders will own 52% of the merged group, with BHP shareholders owning 48%.